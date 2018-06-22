When Bellmead firefighters race out of the station to protect lives and property from destruction, questions flood their minds.
Will the engine make it to the fire without stalling out? Can the truck’s system maintain water pressure while firefighters are inside a burning building? Will equipment failures be the reason a life, home or business isn’t saved?
The questions aren’t hypothetical, Bellmead fire officials say, in a city of 10,500 residents that has deferred replacing its public safety equipment to keep its tax rate low.
“Someone is going to end up dying in a fire because of faulty equipment,” Bellmead Fire Lt. Justin Shaw said.
Fire Chief Billy Hlavenka said two of the department’s trucks are failing after about 20 years of use, and they need to be replaced at a cost of about $1 million each. In addition to mechanical problems that have caused the trucks to stall in intersections, the electronic systems are obsolete and prone to failure, he said.
Bellmead city staffers say the only way to pay for those trucks is to take out $2 million in debt, which they calculate would require a 2-cent tax hike. And that may be a tall order for the Bellmead City Council, which has regularly resisted tax increases over the last decade and voted to lower the tax rate last year.
At 29.999 cents per $100 valuation, the city’s tax rate is by far the lowest of any town in McLennan County large enough to offer basic city services such as a police department. Even with a two-cent hike, the rate would be lower than that of neighboring Lacy-Lakeview, which at 35.2628 cents has the second-lowest rate of major towns.
The Bellmead council has had split votes over recent budget years on tax rates, and a previous mayor succeeded in a rollback election three years ago to lower a tax rate hike the council passed.
The effect has been that revenue has remained low as the cost of doing city business rises. The current budget, adopted in a split vote last year, required the city to dig into its general fund reserves and scrap the purchase of a squad car the police department had requested.
“You have to have money coming in order to provide certain services,” said Councilman Travis Gibson. “Nobody likes taxes to increase, myself included. You have to be realistic about it. If you want to have services and different things available to you, you have some revenue generated to come in to provide those particular services. It’s just common sense actually when you get down to the nuts and bolts of it.”
But several council members say they are doing what’s right with taxpayers’ money.
Mayor William B. Ridings said he believes there’s enough revenue to cover necessities, given steady increases in tax base. The city needs to focus efforts on clearing abandoned houses, removing trash and improving local parks, among other projects, he said. The key is planning ahead for large projects, Ridings said. The city has a new water tower going in on Hogan Lane, and development on the horizon would bring roughly 35 new homes behind Home Depot, he said.
Ridings, who’s lived in the area for 40 years, said every time the city of Bellmead decreases its tax rate, the Mclennan County Appraisal District increases home values, effectively hiking taxes.
“Even if we leave the tax rate the same there’s going to be more money,” he said.
Taxes
Gibson said past rejections of tax increases have constrained the city’s ability to make larger purchases. He said residents might accept a two-cent tax increase if they understood the need for firetrucks and the limited impact on their tax bill. A two-cent tax rate hike would cost $20 a year for the owner of a $100,000 home.
City Manager Bo Thomas said that while keeping taxes low is a worthy goal, it can keep a city from making necessary purchases.
“If we wouldn’t have lowered the tax rate this year we might have been able to (include) this debt in the existing rate or maybe only ask for a penny,” Thomas said.
Bellmead has been more dependent than most cities on sales tax revenue, which is largely generated from Interstate 35 restaurants and big box stores such as Home Depot. Sales tax is Bellmead’s biggest revenue stream at nearly 45 percent of its general fund, while most cities rely most heavily on property taxes.
Bellmead’s property tax revenues increased by an estimated $28,789 in 2017-18, up about 2.4 percent over last year. The previous year saw a 6.8 percent property tax revenue increase, based largely on appraisal increases. The Bellmead council has not yet been briefed on the expected tax base increase for 2018-19.
Gibson noted that property tax is the only guaranteed revenue for the city. Last year, he voted against the budget on the grounds that the city needed a higher tax rate to provide competitive wages for city employees.
City staff had proposed a tax rate of 31.4395 cents per $100 valuation, up slightly more than a cent from the fiscal year 2016-17 rate of 30.3761. Once the council adopted the rate of 29.999 cents, city staff cut their proposed budget, eliminating the purchase of a new police car.
Thomas had also tried in 2016 to increase the tax rate, from 30.3761 cents to 31.04 cents per $100 of property value. He wrote to city leaders at the time that the city’s revenue level was not sustainable. However, the council kept the rate steady.
The last time the city council voted to increase the tax rate was in 2015, when it agreed to a two-cent hike to pay for about $76,000 in public safety needs.
But soon after the budget was approved, Mayor Gary Moore hit the streets and worked to undo the increase. Moore gathered enough signatures from Bellmead residents to force a rollback election on the tax rate. As a result of the election, the tax rate was rolled back from 31.86 cents to 30 cents per $100 of property value, slightly above the 2014-2015 rate of 29.86 cents.
The council lost its local autonomy with that election, Gibson said. The council had approved a tax rate, and one member unraveled those plans, he said. As residents starting receiving their rebate checks, many called surprised with how little was returned, Gibson said, adding he got $12 back.
Holding the rollback election cost the city $7,000, he said.
“The things we’ve done in the past is going to eventually catch up to you,” Gibson said.
The money that would have been collected with that tax increase could have provided so many services, Bellmead resident Linda I. Robinson said.
“When Moore got that petition up, that was being penny wise and pound foolish,” said Robinson, who ran unsuccessfully against Moore in the May election. “Consequently, Bellmead doesn’t have enough money to do stuff.”
Residents would support an increased tax rate if they understood the condition of the firetrucks in need of repair, she said.
Firetrucks
The council will decide July 10 whether to authorize their intention to issue a $2 million certificate of obligation to fund the trucks. Thomas estimated that the average homeowner in Bellmead would pay an extra $16 a year under the two-cent increase needed to support the bond.
Ridings said he’s waiting on more information before making any decision.
“I know myself I’m on a set income and if it takes $16 of my money to keep Bellmead safe then I’m all for it,” Ridings said.
Thomas said city staff has been working on the upcoming fiscal year 2018-19 budget and identified the need in the five-year fire department capital plan. Keeping the trucks in service has become increasingly expensive to maintain, Thomas said.
Debt service on a $2 million bond would cost about $180,000 a year. The city has spent about $150,000 over the past few years repairing the firetrucks.
Moore suggested offsetting the purchase cost by seeking grants or holding fundraisers. Moore said the city should hold a town hall to discuss the firetrucks and the tax rate.
The city is already making debt payments on past bonds. The city issued an $8.5 million certificate of obligation three years ago for capital improvements and is currently being financed by the existing tax rate. Another less than $3 million was borrowed to cover Waco Metropolitan Area Regional Sewerage System obligations.
In 10 years, the tax rate has increased roughly three cents. In 2007, Bellmead’s tax rate was 26.7528 cents per $100 of property value.
Bellmead resident Kathleen Daniel said she wouldn’t mind paying more taxes to cover the cost for two firetrucks. Anything for first responders is fine with her, and two cents isn’t that bad, she said.
“If firetrucks are breaking down on the way to calls, I would hate for them to be responding to a call to me for help and can’t get there,” said Daniel, who has lived in the city since 2004. “Never really had to use any first responder services yet, and I hope not to, but if I ever need to, I want them to be able to respond to me in a timely manner.”
The two firetrucks in question have seen computer malfunctions, issues with hydraulics, and chronic electrical and mechanical issues that have caused the trucks to stall in the middle of intersections, said Lt. Shaw of the Bellmead Fire Department.
At a Bellmead City Council meeting earlier this month, Shaw recalled that he was working a structure fire recently when the electrical system inside the truck started to malfunction. Someone had to stay inside the firetruck to manually operate it while Shaw was inside fighting the fire.
“If we turn our high beams on the dashboard quits working,” Shaw said. “We have to turn emergency lights on to get back to the fire stations because we don’t have any headlights or dashboard lights.”
Gibson said when he heard the chief’s description of the trucks he was immediately concerned.
“When I heard that, God forbid I have a fire in my home, which is right down the road, and the truck stalls out, kids are at home, lose everything,” Gibson said. “Or if they get out to my home and one guy is out throttling the truck and another guy is out fighting a fire and one of those guys happens to get hurt or injured and doesn’t make it home to their family, that really opened my eyes on the whole deal.”