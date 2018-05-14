La Vega Little League parents are making a pitch to Bellmead city officials to repair city-owned ballfields they say have become dangerous and unsightly.
Parents say bleachers at Bellmead Lions Park are unsafe, the onsite bathrooms don’t work and flood the area, the grass is too high, and the area is outdated. Volunteers contribute their time and equipment to maintain the park, but they say they’re frustrated that the city isn’t doing more.
“We found needles out there before,” said Terri Fowler, mother of four La Vega Little League players. “It’s really kind of gross. We’re out there mowing yards and fixing the fields as much as possible … You have all these kids that need something to do to keep them out of trouble and where else do you start at? You start at a sport.”
The city formerly included the park in its mowing contract, but in a cost-saving move eliminated that contract six months ago, city officials said. And the lack of any formal agreement between the city and the main users of the park — La Vega Little League — has left some confusion as to maintenance responsibilities.
Despite what many called aging and poor conditions at the park’s Ronnie Cleere Fields, parents and volunteers continue to keep the grass mowed, ant piles and wasp nests exterminated and the area as safe as possible for children.
Little League members last week approached the Bellmead City Council asking for help.
Council member Gary Moore said during the meeting he thought there was an agreement between the Little League and the city to share mowing times.
But as far as City Manager Bo Thomas is aware, there’s never been a written agreement between the parties.
The city owns the ballfields at the end of Parrish Street, adjacent to the Bellmead Civic Center and La Vega High School. A plaque at the site states the Bellmead Lions Park received its lights from the city in 1964, though it’s unclear when the park originated, Thomas said.
In the late 1960s and early 1970s, local companies helped maintain the fields as part of volunteer efforts or for name recognition, Thomas said. Service organizations and volunteers continued rotating care of the fields over the years depending on the board makeup of the Little League, Thomas said.
But over time, the Little League board found it more difficult to recruit volunteers, and four years ago, the city council incorporated the Little League fields into its citywide mowing contract, Thomas said.
Then in December, the city council voted down a renewal with its private mowing contractor, leaving existing city staff to absorb those duties.
“The council didn’t see the necessity in it and thought our employees could take care of it, and they could save money by doing this,” Thomas said.
It’s too soon to tell if the city has saved money by ending the contract, Thomas said. City management has had to hire seasonal employees to keep the grass down in road medians and around city buildings and parks, he said. Hiring those seasonal workers has been difficult, because the work is part-time and doesn’t offer benefits, Thomas said.
Samuel Romero, 30, has coached at Bellmead Lions Park for 11 years. Romero said he’s watched parents donate countless hours to maintaining the city park for the league, which has players ages 4 to 15.
“We try to do the best we can to fix everything,” he said.
Romero said it’s important to maintain the fields for the youth. He said for many of the kids on the teams he coaches, he’s the only father figure they have. He said he loves the sport and the city, and he takes pride in Bellmead.
“I think it’s important that the community be involved in our youths’ lives,” he said. “I believe this is just one area where we can help them. Not just in baseball, but just in life in general, never-give-up type of attitude, to be disciplined, and come out here and have some fun.”
Rose Carmel moved to Bellmead from Dallas about a year ago, and immediately got involved as a Little League coach, drawing on her previous coaching experience.
Carmel said she has been baffled by the city’s lack of assistance in maintaining the park. Due to the park’s conditions, teams from other cities don’t want to play in Bellmead, she said. The park is big enough to host tournaments, but the La Vega Little League never gets the bid due to the field’s conditions, she said. With the lack of tournaments, sponsors are also pulling out, she said.
“At this point we’re begging,” she said.
League President Shelley Woodard said after seven years of watching her own child play on the fields, she joined the board to find out why the fields weren’t kept up better.
A sign posted outside the concession stand reads: “If you don’t like what you see then volunteer!!!”
“We try to keep the kids motivated and interested in baseball and softball,” Woodard said. “It keeps them off the streets. It keeps them occupied. They have fun.”