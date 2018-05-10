The CEO of the organization aiming to bring professional baseball to Bellmead feels validated in his efforts after voters in the May 5 election overwhelmingly passed a tax measure to support the proposed local stadium.
The Southwest League of Professional Baseball is continuing its efforts to create an independent professional baseball league, which would include the still-to-be-formed Waco BlueCats.
Ventura Sports Group, which is forming the new league, plans to be responsible for all maintenance, operations and future renovations of the Bellmead stadium, though no contract has been finalized.
All six teams in the league are expected to be announced by late June, Ventura Sports Group CEO Mark Schuster said. Currently, only the Waco BlutCats, a team from Joplin, Missouri, and the Royse City Griffins have been announced.
“I wanted it to happen before then but it’s like herding cats,” Schuster said.
Three of the cities already have stadiums to use, while the other three, including Bellmead, will need to build one, he said.
The league originally planned for the teams to all be in Texas, but the Missouri opportunity presented itself, Schuster said. Officials would like to see 16 teams by 2024, grouped into four geographically clustered divisions. The Joplin team would go to a different division if those plans come together, he said.
Last week, Bellmead voters elected to support a new tax on hotel stays to create revenue for future maintenance of a multipurpose ballpark for the Waco BlueCats. There were 258 people, or 75 percent, who voted in support of increasing the city’s hotel occupancy tax from 7 percent to 9 percent.
City leaders believe once the tax is enacted, it will generate about $120,000 a year. The venue tax would increase the city’s hotel occupancy tax from 7 percent to 9 percent. The tax would push the total hotel and motel tax rate to 17 percent in Bellmead. The state taxes hotel stays at 6 percent, and the county taxes hotel stays at 2 percent.
The election was not necessary to determine whether the projected $12 million stadium would be built, Schuster said. However, the voters’ support reinforces the original decision to build in Bellmead, he said.
The tax will not go into effect until dirt is turned on the stadium proposed for Loop 340 and Research Boulevard. Money collected from the tax would go toward future maintenance of the stadium, if the city ever decides to take ownership from Ventura Sports, Schuster said.
Bellmead city leaders have said they would spend $4 million to help Ventura develop a 3,500-seat stadium and mixed-use “baseball village” on a 13.5-acre city owned plot near the Skate Country roller skating rink. Details still remain sparse as to how a deal will unfold between the city and Ventura, which has owned or co-owned five minor league teams since its formation in 2004.
Bellmead City Manager Bo Thomas said he has been told the league is still in progress and that other teams may soon be announced. But that is all he has heard.
Schuster said officials are still planning on an April 2019 opening date, a year later than originally expected. Stadium construction will start as the league announces teams and negotiates agreements with other cities, he said. The group has built a stadium in seven months, which leaves a little leeway to be ready by April, he said.
“That being said, it’s going to be a sprint to the finish line,” Schuster said.
Meanwhile, the league has had staff in Waco for almost two years now, selling merchandise, sponsorships and tickets, he said. That staff is more developed than the rest in building partnerships and relationships, he said.
Tom Hill, who was fired from his position in Baylor University athletics, was named the Waco BlueCats president in January 2017. About a year ago, the team hired Kari Rumfield as the new vice president of sales and marketing. Waco’s Bare Arms Brewery partnered with the team in September to create Blue Cat Ale. The team name was selected through a public competition and refers to the largest species of North American catfish, a popular target for anglers on the Brazos River and Lake Waco.
Teams will not be able to start signing players until the minor league season is over, typically in mid-September, and payers are released from contracts, Schuster said.