A 37-year-old pedestrian was killed Friday night when he was hit by two cars while trying to cross Interstate 35 near Bellmead, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Nicholas Bryant, of Borger, was walking north, near mile-marker 338 on I-35, shortly after 9:10 p.m., when he was struck by a 2008 Dodge Charger and a 2018 BMW Mini Cooper. Howard said the preliminary investigation stated Bryant was trying to cross the interstate when he was hit by the two vehicles, which were traveling north.
Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene, Howard said. Northbound traffic along the interstate was stalled for about six hours while Texas Department of Transportation closed the right and center lanes of the interstate. The lanes reopened shortly before 3:30 a.m.
Howard said no charges are expected to be filed as a result of the crash. He said pedestrians are encouraged to avoid crossing interstates on foot and use cross streets at marked crosswalks to increase pedestrian safety.