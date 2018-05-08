In a 4-2 vote, the Bellmead City Council decided Tuesday night to move forward with creating a park space and memorial in front of the municipal court building at a cost of about $50,000.
The city committed $10,000 for the project last year, and the Bellmead Economic Development Corp. committed $20,000.
That left $20,000 to raise, and the city’s parks board met that commitment, City Manager Bo Thomas said
Council member Gary Moore said the council asked the parks board to narrow the scope of its original plan, then asked the board to raise the money needed to make the project happen. The board came through on both fronts, Moore said.
“This is not to benefit anybody on this council,” Moore said. “It is to recognize the military, people that had fallen, that lived here, worked here, so forth and so on. This is an honor for those individuals, not anybody particularly on the council.”
Mayor Doss Youngblood said parking would be a better use for the area.
“I’m not against the green space, but I am where they want to put it,” Youngblood said.
Mayor Pro Tem Mark Pace also voted against the decision.
The site adjacent to Bellmead City Hall will include memorial bricks, a patio and seating, lighting, a fountain and landscaping.
Parks board chairwoman Barbara Lucas said she is relieved and excited to see the project finally ready to come to fruition after five years. Construction is tentatively set for June, Lucas said.
This project will be a “forever stamp” for the city of Bellmead, she said.
“It’s very, very exciting and humbling,” Lucas said. “I’m so thankful for how everyone stepped up and made this dream come true.”
Ideas for the project initially arose in 2014, before the completion of the city’s new municipal building last year at 3017 Bellmead Drive.