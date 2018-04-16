The Bellmead Police Department and local nonprofits are joining to put on the third annual Resource Fair on Saturday in Bellmead to provide free or low-cost services to families.
Twenty organizations will set up booths at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1301 Hogan Lane, to provide services and information, many offering games and prizes for children. The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon.
Participating organizations include Animal Birth Control clinic, Tri-Cities Ministries; Communities in Schools, McLennan County 9-1-1, Nurse Family Partnership and Lone Star Legal Aid.
Bellmead Police Chief Lydia Alvarado said the free indoor event will take place rain or shine.