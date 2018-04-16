Local authorities were on alert this week after finding a handwritten statement in the Bellmead H-E-B store threatening violence on Friday's 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.
H-E-B staff alerted police Sunday when they found a note written on the inside of a door of a family restroom, stating "Columbine 2.0 Coming to a school near you," Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said. No specific schools or dates were mentioned, but police launched an investigation and notified local school districts.
"Bellmead investigators have been looking into the threat while Chief (Lydia) Alvarado has been in constant communication with the area chiefs, the La Vega Independent School District, and the local H-E-B store," Martin said.
No motive or specific actions were mentioned in the threat. Martin said the statement was all that was noted in the writing.
On April 20, 1999, 12 students and one teacher were killed when Columbine High School senior students Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold opened fire on the school during a planned attack in Littleton, Colorado.
Twenty-one people were hurt in the shooting and three others were injured trying the escape the school during the massacre. Both Harris and Klebold later committed suicide after a shootout with police.
"April 20th is the anniversary of the Columbine school shooting and each year agencies across the nation have had similar situations as with this one and similar calls arise," Martin said in a statement. "Bellmead police are coordinating with La Vega ISD and our number one concern is the safety of everyone."
La Vega ISD has been notifying parents about the threat through social media postings, local media and other school notifications. Parents should know there may be delays if they visit the campus this week as school administrators and police are implementing extra security measures.
Anyone with information about the threat is asked to contact with Bellmead Police Department at 799-0251.