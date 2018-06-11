Bellmead police fought a burger battle this weekend that ended with a donation of more than $1,500 to the Family Abuse Center.
The inaugural Burger Bash fundraiser at the Bellmead H-E-B parking lot Saturday afternoon pitted two teams of Bellmead police officers against each other in a friendly competition.
Led by Bellmead Police Chief Lydia Alvarado and Bellmead Assistant Chief Clarence Yarbrough, the teams each created specialty burgers along with the help of H-E-B staff and sold shoppers a $6 meal that included a burger, chips and a drink.
Alvarado’s team ended the day with double the donations of Yarbrough’s team. But Alvarado said the true winner of the fundraiser was the city of Bellmead.
“For our community, there is a tremendous need and after we had a long list, the first (charity to benefit) was the Family Abuse Center, because of what you do to help us expedite the help to citizens of crime,” Alvarado said. “There are many to choose from, but the Family Abuse Center was the first to pop into mind, so hopefully this will help.”
Kathy Reid, executive director of Family Abuse Center, accepted a check of $1,514.11 from the department Monday and celebrated with participating officers during a brief presentation.
Reid said the donation will help provide counseling services and other resources to victims of crime at no cost to them.