The Bellmead City Council recently heard maintenance concerns from La Vega Little League parents and volunteers about the city-owned ballfields the league uses, and as the council starts budget talks, it is considering ways to keep up with the city’s parks.
Over the years, city officials have assumed there was a written agreement with the little league regarding maintenance and upkeep at Bellmead Lions Park at the end of Parrish Street next to the Bellmead Civic Center and La Vega High School.
“Come to find out, there’s no agreement,” Mayor William B. Ridings said. “All of a sudden we found out about it, and I’d like to have known about it way ahead of time so we could have gotten started on it a while back.”
Based on his assessment, the park could use $5,000 to $7,000 in repairs, said Ridings, whose district includes the fields.
“There’s a few things we need fixed over there, but there’s nothing major that I see,” Ridings said. “We’re not going to spend a lot of money over there.”
Precinct 2 council member Travis Gibson said many problems started when the city canceled its mowing service in October, which included upkeep at the ballfields. The contract required workers to pick up litter, mow and trim grass around the buildings and trees at the site, Gibson said.
During a recent council meeting attended by about a dozen residents concerned about the ballfields, council members disagreed on how they had voted on the contract. Gibson showed meeting minutes indicating he, Alfreda Love and Doss Youngblood voted in favor of the $38,280 mowing contract, while Ridings, Gary Moore and Mark W. Pace opposed it, leading it to fail in a tied vote.
The league’s main concern is the concession stand, bathrooms and bleachers, league spokeswoman Rose Carmel said. Concerned about the safety of the facilities, the league arranged fro Mitchell Construction Company to to a courtesy review of the property.
Justin Sutton, with the construction company, said he noticed foundation and structural issues with the building and a lot of plumbing problems, including leaks in the water heater and in the bathrooms.
Carmel said she is also concerned with the cleanliness of the area, especially since the league sells food out of the concession stand.
“We can maintain our own field,” she said. “What we cannot do is fix city property as far as bathroom, plumbing, sewage issues.”
Ridings questioned why the matter had not been previously brought up before city leaders.
“You can’t fix something if you don’t know nothing about it,” Ridings said.
Carmel said she and league President Shelley Woodard are new to the organization and cannot answer for past leadership.
Ridings said he expects bleachers cost $100,000 each.
The group of residents at the meeting, almost in unison, shouted back that bleachers would cost closer to $3,500 each.
City Manager Bo Thomas said a number of factors over the years have led to miscommunication.
“The relationship has to change,” Thomas said.
Thomas said he will work on an agreement with the league to bring before the council for consideration. A tentative agreement could include the city inspecting facilities at the park at the end of each Little League season and budgeting for reparis, he said.
“I think you also have to keep in mind the age of the facility,” Thomas said. “It’s been around for a long, long period of time.”
During the meeting, Moore said he would also like to see improvements to Brame Park.
Moore said the park has issues with its restrooms, a lack of lighting, and uneven concrete that creates tripping hazards, among other issues.
“The biggest concern is the restroom where the toilet tissue is laying on the floor,” Moore said. “People are using that to, I’m not going to use the word, but basically it’s not a pretty sight.”
Ridings said the playground equipment at the park is also overdue for a cleaning.
“But the playground over by the Little League field is the same way,” Ridings said. “All that playground equipment needs to be scrubbed and cleaned.”
Just like the Little League facilities, Brame Park is well used and in need of an update, he said.
Youngblood asked if the city’s parks department has money in this year’s budget to make improvements.
Thomas said it does not.