A Waco teen woke his 69-year-old neighbor Friday afternoon as the man's home started to burn, allowing him to get out safely.
A shed in the home's backyard caught fire, and flames spread to other buildings, including the man's home in the 500 block of Lottie Street.
A few doors down, 17-year-old Damian Richardson's mother told him a neighbor's house was burning. As he stepped outside to see for himself at about 1:15 p.m., thick black smoke and flames were visible. Richardson ran to the house.
"I looked down the street, saw the smoke and flames and someone said the man was still inside," Richardson said. "I just knew someone needed help so I went into his house, but he was sleeping."
Richardson woke the man, Kelly Burns, who said he was unaware of the fire on his property.
Dry conditions and wind helped the fire jump from the first shed to another shed in Burns' backyard, a vacant neighboring home and to the back of Burns' home, Deputy Fire Chief R.M. Bergerson said.
"We had a total of four structures on fire, and it burned across a couple of yards too," Bergerson said. "Wind and since we haven't recieved a lot of rain lately, everything was dry, so it was a hot day."
Burns escaped the house and watched firefighters rush to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to more homes. Candice Smith was next door at her home with her four grandchildren, ages 5, 4, 3 and almost 1.
"I was still trying to get my grandkids out, but I am proud of him (Richardson)," Smith said. "We knew (Burns) was home because his car was there, but he had to be asleep. It was really smokey."
Waco Deputy Fire Marshal Lt. Riley Kilgo said neighbors had been reporting that a person had been burning trash and other debris at the house in the past several weeks. He said firefighters were called to the house twice last year for unauthorized burning violations, but it was unclear what caused the fire Friday.
Kilgo said the fire will be initially marked as accidental, pending additional investigation. No one was injured during the fire.