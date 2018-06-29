A second victim injured in the Coryell Memorial Hospital explosion Tuesday died from his injuries sustained from the blast, officials said Friday.
Filiberto Morales, 36, of Round Rock, died Thursday afternoon at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, police said. He was one of 15 people injured in the explosion that significantly damaged the campus of the Gatesville healthcare center.
It was not immediately clear what Morales' job was, or where he was located when the explosion occurred.
Michael Bruggman, 44, of Rogers, was killed at the explosion site Tuesday, Gatesville Police Chief Nathan Gohlke said. Authorities confirmed the explosion site was identified at the hospital's boiler room, where Bruggman was working at the time of the explosion.
Adolfson & Peterson Construction was serving as the general contractor for the hospital expansion project, which started in November 2016. A subcontractor, Lochridge-Priest, was working on the site at the time of explosion, and Bruggman was a member of the Lochridge-Priest team, according to a statement from Adolfson & Peterson.
Coryell County Emergency Management Director Bob Harrell said the explosion is still being considered a "construction accident,” but the cause of the explosion remains under investigation. He said he was working on establishing an estimated cost of the explosion, clean-up and the cost of reestablishing emergency medical care to the community Friday.
"We are trying to get a clinic up and running by (Saturday). They are thinking about an urgent care clinic, so we are moving right along, at warp speed," Harrell said. "We have so many feet on the ground and so many moving parts, a lot of these systems are coming online."
A group was sent Thursday to stabilize the damaged structure. Harrell said as soon as the Texas State Fire Marshals Office investigation is completed, authorities hope to turn the entire hospital campus back to Coryell Memorial Healthcare Systems, possibly as early as next week.