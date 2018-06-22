A renovation accident at Cameron Park-area home Friday caused injuries to two workers, including one who suffered extensive burns, fire officials said.
Fire crews were called shortly before 1 p.m. to the 600 block of Baker Lane, where crews were renovating a home, Assistant Waco Fire Chief Patrick Kerwin said.
Workers said the accident occurred while they were buffing the floor using lacquer thinner. A spark flew off a piece of machinery and landed in an open bucket of lacquer thinner, igniting the chemical and engulfing the room in flames, Waco Deputy Fire Marshal Lt. Riley Kilgo said.
A 33-year-old man was surrounded by the fire and suffered second- and third-degree burns to about 80 percent of his body, Kilgo said.
The second worker, a 32-year-old man, jumped out a window when the fire overtook the room. He suffered first- and second-degree burns, primarily to his legs.
Both men were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment and later flown to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. Waco Fire Marshal's Office Capt. Gary Lee said the preliminary investigation indicated the fire appears to be accidental.