Regional fire departments throughout southern McLennan County helped extinguish a large fire that destroyed a barn Monday afternoon.
Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Possums End near Old Lorena Road at about 3:30 p.m. when a homeowner began to notice smoke coming from his barn. Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said heavy smoke and fire was coming from the barn when firefighters arrived. Responders included Lorena Volunteer Fire Department, Hewitt Fire Department, Waco Fire Department, McGregor Volunteer Fire Department and officers with Woodway Department of Public Safety
The barn contained various items and a tack room, Dickson said. The homeowner and his son were able to grab a few personal items out of the farm before the heat and smoke became too intense, Dickson said.
Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the nearby home, but an outdoor guard light melted on the home due to the heat, Dickson said. A covered walkway between the barn and the home was also destroyed.
Heart of Texas Fire Corps also responded and provided assistance to the firefighters as temperatures reached the low 90s. Dickson said no injuries were reported.