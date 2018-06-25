When Damian Richardson rushed into his neighbor's home on June 15, he thought nothing about the growing fire in the backyard of the East Waco home.
"Everyone just migrated down the street, but no one really knew what was going on," the 17-year-old Waco resident said. "No one knew if he was in the house or not, so while everyone was knocking on the front door, I went in through the side door."
Richardson recounted the rescue of his 69-year-old neighbor, Kelly Burns, during lunch at Firehouse Subs with Waco Fire Chief Bobby Tatum and several other firefighters. The fire crew set up the lunch to serve as informal thank you for Richardson's heroic assistance that day.
Richardson said he rushed into the home in the 500 block of Lottie Street and found Burns asleep. He woke him up and helped his outside, uninjured. The fire spread to two sheds, Burns' home and damaged a neighbor's home, thanks to strong winds and dry conditions.
"I was telling him, most often when there is an emergency, you see people out with their cellphones taking pictures and really viewing what happens instead of doing something to make something better," Tatum said. "For him to go in and save his neighbor's life was a really big deal."
Waco Deputy Fire Marshal Lt. Keith Guillory picked Richardson up from Waco High School on Monday, where Richardson is attending summer classes before his senior year. Richardson said he was humbled by the appreciation, but still said he did it because he knew someone was inside who needed help.
"It was just a normal day and I was getting ready to go to work," Richardson said. "After that day, and being on the news, I didn't think I'd hear about it again, so this was a real surprise."
Firehouse Subs manager Sherry Russell-Titus said when Tatum approached her about the appreciation lunch last week, she said she wanted to thank Richardson for his actions as well. She decorated a small section for the firefighters, and purchased a cake for the new hero.
"We do a lot for public safety here, so being involved in the community, we think it is very exciting considering what he did," Russell-Titus said. "It is really a commendable thing what he did and to not think about yourself, he really thought about someone else."
Richardson will be formally recognized July 3 in a Waco City Council meeting for his effort, Tatum said. He said Richardson is a true hero, although he's been modest about his actions.
"It definitely takes a special person to do something like that. When you talk about heroism, you always hear people talking about firefighters as being heroes and police officers being heroes, but we get paid and we are trained to do our job," Tatum said. "When someone comes up with no training, no expectation to do what he did, he is truly phenomenal to go and save someone else."