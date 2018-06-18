Ten family members were displaced early Monday when a fire from a backyard shed spread to their two-story home in North Waco, fire officials said.
Fire crews were called to the 3100 block of Bosque Boulevard shortly before 5:45 a.m. when family members reported a fire at their home, Assistant Waco Fire Chief Patrick Kerwin said. The fire consumed a backyard shed, a detached garage and a carport, then spread to the back of the home and traveled across an alleyway, causing embers to fly to a neighboring garage.
Multiple fire engines and trucks arrived at the home and counted four people inside the home at the time of the fire. Kerwin said 10 people live at the home, but only four were there at the time of the fire.
Three cars, one truck and a pop-up camper were destroyed in the fire, Kerwin said. One of the vehicles was leaking gasoline, causing the fire to grow while firefighters battled the blaze.
The fire spread to the back portion of the home and caused significant damage to the large home, Waco Deputy Fire Marshal Lt. Riley Kilgo said. No occupants were hurt in the fire, but one firefighter was taken to a local hospital after suffering heat exhaustion.
The injured firefighter was later treated and released from medical care, authorities said. The firefighters remained at the house putting out hot spots until about 8 a.m., Kerwin said.
The house suffered significant damage, making the house unlivable, Kerwin said. The family does have homeowner's insurance. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Kilgo said.