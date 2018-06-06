A family of six lost their Bruceville-Eddy home as firefighters battled a fire and temperatures approached 100 degrees Wednesday afternoon, local authorities said.
Fire crews from Bruceville-Eddy were called to 125 Crescent Creek Lane shortly after 2 p.m., when family members reported their house had caught fire. Lorena Volunteer Fire Department crews also assisted, Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said.
Two parents and four children were home when the fire started, and they were all able to escape with family pets.
Volunteers with the Heart of Texas Fire Corps responded to offer resources to help firefighters deal with the afternoon heat. The house suffered extensive damage and appeared like it would be a total loss, Dickson said.
Firefighters were still working to bring the fire under control more than an hour after the cal. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.