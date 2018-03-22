Emergency responders were called to a FedEx shipping facility in Hewitt on Thursday morning after an employee started to feel ill while handling a package, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said.
Hewitt and Waco fire crews and police were called to the shipping facility at 685 Alliance Parkway at about 7:20 a.m. after an employee told a supervisor he became sick while handling one specific package, Devlin said.
"They removed the package outside of the facility to the parking lot," Devlin said. "When police and fire arrived, there was a marking on the box. We couldn't tell what it was so fire decided to call out Waco hazmat."
The employee drove himself to the hospital as a precaution, Devlin said.
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office bomb squad also arrived and X-rayed the package.
Devlin said officials determined the package contained a piece of exercise equipment, similar to a punching bag, and found no indication of anything incendiary or hazardous.
Police closed the roads around the facility to most traffic until they cleared the scene. Traffic flow returned to normal by Thursday afternoon.
"With everything that has been transpiring in Austin over the last couple of days, I think awareness levels are heightened because of everything going on," Devlin said. "I think the timing is horrible for this to have happened so close to the Austin incident, but the response for this type of incident is exactly what it would have been three weeks ago."
There was a series of bombings in Austin that started early this month, and package bombs were found at FedEx facilities earlier this week. Authorities have said the man responsible set off one of his own devices and was killed as officers moved in to apprehend him early Wednesday morning.