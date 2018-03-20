Four area fire departments battled a house fire outside of Moody that displaced several family members Tuesday afternoon.
Moody Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded to 1310 Old Country Road shortly before noon when occupants reported smoke coming from a bedroom, McLennan County Sheriff's Office Capt. Steve January said. Several family members were home at the time, but escaped the house without injury.
Moody Police Chief Roger Kennedy said flames were seen coming from the roof of the house when emergency responders first arrived.
Kennedy said the house was destroyed, displacing at least three adults and five children. Other family member may have been staying at the home at the time of the fire.
Three vehicles parked near the house also sustained damage.
Volunteer firefighters from Bruceville-Eddy, Lorena and McGregor also responded to the fire. The American Red Cross was called to assist the family with emergency needs.