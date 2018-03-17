A savings of 29 cents awaits grocery shoppers this month, according to a Texas Farm Bureau report, meaning they could splurge on a single banana, a small can of tomato sauce or one-seventh of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.
Not a huge amount, but it beats the alternative.
The Waco-based organization’s most recent Grocery Price Watch Survey shows that prices dropped about 0.6 percent during the first quarter, but were up 0.9 percent over the same period last year.
Prices are tabulated on 16 staples that include beef, cereal, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, pork and poultry.
“Lower prices are good news for Texas families, because they help take a little pressure off tight budgets,” Texas Farm Bureau President Russell Boening said in a statement.
All 16 items surveyed carried a total price of $45.53 during the first quarter, down from $45.82 during the last quarter of 2017, but up from $45.12 during the first quarter of last year, the report concluded.
Julie Tomascik, director of publications for the Texas Farm Bureau, said in a phone interview that she recruits volunteers to visit stores located strategically around the state, then tabulates the totals to arrive at a statewide average.
In Central Texas, shoppers visit the H-E-B in Gatesville, Brookshire Brothers in McGregor and Walmart in Mexia, Tomascik said. The farm bureau calls Waco home, but Tomascik said her list does not include stores in Greater Waco.
More than 40 volunteer shoppers cruised the aisles of targeted stores between March 2 and 8. The farm bureau, which has monitored Texas food prices since March 2009, makes results available to members and to the public via social media and press releases, Tomascik said.
During the latest test period, the meat market saw mixed prices.
Ground beef, which is defined as 80 percent lean, decreased in price, dropping five cents to $3.67 per pound, according to the survey.
Prices for sirloin steak and pork chops, however, increased slightly. Sirloin steak was up 13 cents, to $6.10 a pound, and pork chops were up 14 cents to $3.84 per pound, according to figures provided by Tomascik.
Boneless, skinless chicken breasts showed an 8-cent decrease from last quarter, ringing in at $3.28 per pound, the survey showed.
“Beef and pork were both driven slightly higher during the winter months. Demand helped this move, but it’s still not far from a normal seasonal change in price,” Boening said in his prepared statement.
Dairy products posted lower prices during the first quarter.
Block cheddar cheese rang in at $2.76, down 12 cents, and 2 percent milk was down 11 cents to $2.96 per gallon. Vanilla ice cream also saw a small decrease of 4 cents to $6.06 per half-gallon, the survey showed.
“The dairy herd and milk production in the U.S. have increased,” Boening said. “It’s a basic case of supply and demand. More cows mean more dairy products on the market and the result is a drop in price.”
In the produce aisle, prices for grapefruit dropped 24 cents in the first quarter, primarily because of the seasonal increase in supply.
Boening said Texas citrus growers have helped meet U.S. demand as Florida lost much of its citrus crop to Hurricane Irma.
Tomato prices dropped 14 cents to $1.08 per pound.
The survey showed lettuce and rice also decreased in price, while shoppers saw increased prices for white bread, corn flakes, dried pinto beans, vanilla cake mix and sliced turkey, according to the report.