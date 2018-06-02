For a culture where "local food" largely means what's at the grocery store and nearby restaurants or fast food places, Megan Sims wants to plant some seeds, both mentally and physically.
Sims, who has served as the garden manager for Magnolia for the last two years, wants to make Waco-area residents aware of the food grown in their own backyard, metaphorically and, eventually, literally.
She and co-worker Mary Kittrell spread the word of locally sourced food — who grows it and how, where can it be found and how to raise one's own garden — through their organization Farm Bound.
"We want to increase Waco's engagement with food, whether growing it themselves, buying locally sourced food at places like the farmers market or supporting the farmers who grow it," she said.
For Sims, 37, Farm Bound is the latest outgrowth of a passion for healthy eating and agriculture that the Woodway native came to realize after a decade working in the federal government, some in classified work she can't talk about.
The Waco High School graduate returned to Waco about three years ago, becoming Magnolia's first garden manager, the one responsible for the garden on the grounds of Magnolia Market at the Silos as well as growing some of the produce used at Magnolia Table.
The McLennan County garden that supplies Magnolia Table recently finished radish season, and heritage tomatoes are growing now for future meals at Magnolia.
Sims created Farm Bound as part of her involvement in the Presidential Leadership Scholars. The program is coordinated through the country's presidential libraries and requires its participants to create and run a community service project.
That project, and mission, brought almost two dozen people Saturday morning to the Brazos River bottomlands below the Homestead Heritage craft buildings and store complex north of Waco, where the Christian agricultural community grows its vegetables and raises cattle and chickens.
It was the latest tour for Farm Bound, which previously took visitors to Bonnie's Greenhouse and the World Hunger Relief Farm. Upcoming trips include a June 30 tour of the Downtown Waco Farmers Market, with a selection of vegetables included in the tour price, and a trip to Brazos Valley Cheese.
As his audience sat under the shade of a spreading live oak near farm manager Brian Brandstadt's home, Homestead Heritage's agricultural teacher Butch Tindell, walked listeners through the land management principles of Homestead Heritage.
Tindell, who teaches at Homestead's Ploughshare School of Sustainability, said those principles were drawn from the community's holistic approach to life, one that sees work, faith and the natural world as seamlessly integrated under God's plan.
As such, Homestead's farmers pay attention to pastureland on the community's 510 acres and its soil, knowing that the grass it produces is key to the cattle they raise. Poultry, too, live in movable coops that allow them to fertilize the pastures while they eat grass, bugs and grain.
"Care is an integral part of what we do," Tindell said.
Letting land lie fallow every seven years is also an important part of restoring its vitality and preserving its usefulness for years ahead, he said.
Brandstadt and farmer Grady Phelan explained their work with livestock and chickens from the back of a wagon drawn by two Belgian horses, Nancy and Nell, with stops to feed cattle and check a coop where Cornish red hens were laying brown eggs.
At the end of the tour, participants were treated to a meal of kebabs of Heritage-raised beef, lamb and chicken plus locally grown vegetables.
For a small-scale farmer producing food by more natural and labor-intensive means, a crucial part of consumer education is connecting personally with his buyers, said Brandstadt, a fifth-generation farmer.
"The best thing is to get to know the farmer," he said. "The Farmers Market is really good for us, a really good place to connect with people."
Texas Farm Bureau spokesman Gene Hall is quick to defend conventional agriculture for what it does best and is intended to do: produce lots of high quality food at a low price and distribute it efficiently. But there is plenty of room for other approaches, Hall said.
"Agriculture is a big tent, and there's a lot of room under it. There's nothing wrong with searching out local sources of food," he said. "Agriculture touches everyone every day. There's a lot of interest in knowing the people growing your food."
That farmer-consumer-food connection is one that Farm Bound deliberately seeks to create, and part of the program's goal is to make people aware of the places where they can buy locally sourced vegetables, dairy products and meat.
Waco's two farmers markets and Homestead Heritage Market are major sources, but one can also find locally sourced products at Drug Emporium, Mill-King dairy, the World Hunger Relief Farm, Lula Jane's and Jesse's Tortilla Factory, Sims said.
She is leaving her work with Magnolia soon for a new venture, her own business called Garden Craft, in which she will help encourage Waco residents with whatever they need to start and manage their own gardens. Home gardens may be the small end of the food provision scale, but it is still on the continuum of connecting people with their food.
For Elaine Bearden, one of the participants in Saturday's Farm Bound tour, the take-away lesson was one of community between food provider and food eater.
"Everything connects to everything else," Bearden said. "All parts contribute."