The farm bill went down in flames in the House on Friday despite lobbying efforts by the Waco-based Texas Farm Bureau and support from U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, whose district includes Waco, and Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller.
Stricter work requirements for food stamp recipients and unrelated rankling over immigration derailed the work of House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, in passing a successor to the current farm bill that expires Sept. 30.
Democrats unanimously opposed the $867 billion proposal, while far-right Republicans in the House Freedom Caucus said they would withhold support until after the House tackles immigration issues, according to the Washington Post.
“I’m extremely disappointed and very frustrated that we have two groups of people who put their personal ambitions above the country,” Flores said. “This is an election year, and some people are scared of their own shadow. They worry about false rhetoric leveled against the bill.”
Despite pushback from some, Flores said his district supports the employment provisions.
“In my visits with constituents, easily 80 percent support taking people who are using food stamps, those who are able-bodied, and offering them a path from welfare to work. This was a bipartisan issue back in the ‘90s, and it has an 80-percent approval rating today. I have no clue at all why this happened.”
The Congressional Budget Office has estimated the bill would have led to 1.2 million fewer people by 2028 qualifying to participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP and formerly food stamps.
Caritas of Waco Executive Director Buddy Edwards said he and other assistance providers worry about ripples throughout the community and whether they would see a sizable increase in need for services including their food pantry.
Friday’s farm bill defeat was “good news,” Edwards said. “But we will not stop following developments and hope for the best.”
Meanwhile, Debra King, a licensed nutritionist and member of the McLennan County Hunger Coalition advocacy team, said her concern lies with single mothers and parents of disabled children. They may not have the time or resources to enroll in training, seek employment or navigate the mountain of paperwork they would face to pursue exempt status under the proposal.
The proposal also could have cut out life-skills classes, she said.
“I know how important it is for families to make healthy choices in life, to learn how to cook,” King said. “There are classes provided by the Agrilife Extension Service, but they are on the chopping block.”
Congress passes farm bills every five years to shape the nation’s agriculture policy, provide subsidies and fund education, nutrition and crop programs.
Laramie Adams, the Texas Farm Bureau’s national legislative director, had spent weeks in Washington, D.C., pushing the farm bill.
“Obviously we are disappointed in that particular vote,” Adams said of the 198-to-213 tally against the legislation. “But we’re moving forward and ahead. We’ll keep talking about the farm bill, and we’re proud of the Texas delegation that stood up for it.
“The Speaker of the House came to the floor and made a motion that allows him to bring it up again, apparently after a compromise is reached with the Freedom Caucus over immigration. … We must have a Farm Bill if we’re going to continue farming and ranching. We do hope that any immigration package includes a guest worker program. We support that, but it is a separate issue.”
Adams said food stamps became a divisive subject, but he is not sure why.
“Obviously we want people to get fed. That’s not going to change,” he said. “But the bill also provides a mechanism for pulling yourself up by your bootstraps, to receive the training necessary to better yourself. It also would address misuse. There are examples of people getting food stamps in two states. I don’t understand how anyone could say that’s OK.”
He said the bill also would continue efforts to simplify or eliminate regulations on farmers and ranchers championed by U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway, a Republican from Midland and chairman of the House Agriculture Committee.
Adams said tariffs also play a prominent role in the farm bill, as discussions continue on potential retaliatory levies on agriculture products in the wake of President Donald Trump’s plan to place tariffs on aluminum and steel from China.
“We are of the mindset that other countries are not playing by the same rules when it comes to trade. We understand that should be addressed, and we support efforts to level the playing field,” he said. “But we have concerns about measures that negatively impact farmers and ranchers.
“We do not want to be held hostage.”
The Texas Farm Bureau released a statement from President Russell Boening on Friday afternoon expressing dismay over the House vote that leaves the Farm Bill in limbo.
“Farmers and ranchers need a safety net and the certainty that a farm bill brings,” Boening wrote. “Net farm income has dropped 50 percent in the last four years, and rural America is struggling. The 2018 Farm Bill would have provided farmers and ranchers with resources to withstand sharp declines in farm income and prices. … It is of upmost importance that a farm bill is passed before the current legislation expires on Sept. 30.”
The Senate Agriculture Committee has not yet passed a farm bill for consideration by the full Senate.