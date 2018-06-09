Flood damage has left the original section of Mother Neff State Park closed off for years now, including stone buildings put up by the Civilian Conservation Corps during the Great Depression that serve as the centerpiece of many memories of the park.
Other weather disasters in the state mean the wait on repairs is continuing, but an effort is also underway to explore options for reopening the oldest part of the park.
“The structures hold a lot of memories for so many people,” park Superintendent Melissa Chadwick said. “The heart of the park is missing, and that’s where all those traditions are.”
In 2015, the park near Moody unveiled a new headquarters, visitors center and camping facilities on ground higher above the Leon River. The $6.5 million in new facilities are more protected against devastating floods, but money originally set aside to make the oldest structures of the park safe to use again was redirected after Hurricane Harvey hit almost a year ago.
More than 200 men in the Civilian Conservation Corps, a Depression-era jobs program, worked in the park from 1934 to 1938 building its first roads, trails, campgrounds and its Rock Tabernacle and the original headquarters building. The park started with a six-acre tract donated posthumously in 1921 by Isabella Neff, known as Mother Neff.
The park opened in 1937 as one of the first state parks after Neff’s son, Gov. Pat Neff, had donated another 250 acres. Calls still come in inquiring about reservations for the old structures.
“I can’t tell you how many thousands of weddings and family reunions have been held there, including my daughter’s wedding,” said Martha Deeringer, author of “Flowers of the Wilderness, Mother Neff and the State Parks of Texas.” “The old part of the park that people have loved for 100 years is no longer usable until we can get some work done.”
An event is planned later this year when temperatures drop for residents, supporters and elected officials to brainstorm ways to restore the park’s original CCC buildings.
Officials hope to “get some ideas for ways we could get enough money to put Band-Aids on those poor old buildings, at least until the Texas Parks and Wildlife can find enough funds to restore them,” Deeringer said. “They can’t because they are strapped from natural disasters across the state.”
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department got $49 million for 2018-19 to repair flood damage caused in 2015 and 2016, department spokeswoman Stephanie Garcia said. Mother Neff’s historical structures were on the original list of projects, but the department redirected $11 million after Hurricane Harvey hit to address immediate needs created by the hurricane damage and to address other failing infrastructure, Garcia said. Mother Neff was one of the projects that was put on hold to free up the $11 million.
Flooding is nothing new to the park. The CCC workers built on the highest land they had access to and took other steps to protect against flooding, according to the park’s website.
The fact the original buildings still stand is a testament to the original design, Chadwick said.
“It’s amazing. The CCC really, I guess, had an understanding of architecture,” she said. “These buildings still stand after decades of flooding off and on. They’ve had a toll taken on them.”
The park was closed about a year after heavy rains during the summer of 2007 left much of the campground area underwater for three months and forced staff to work from a 20-by-40-foot temporary building for the next several years, according to Tribune-Herald archives.
Intense flooding resumed in 2015, shortly after the opening of the new headquarters, Chadwick said. Access to the CCC buildings was promptly closed, but by October 2015 the area appeared ready to reopen, she said.
“Then we started with fall flooding,” she said.
The floods in 2016 reached even higher, and the original section of the park has not reopened since. Despite the damage, the 2016 flood levels were not as high as the park experienced in the ’90s and in 2007.
Still, several feet of water stood in the original structures for months.
“It’s a really long difficult story with Mother Nature that we’ve experienced at Mother Neff, and it’s a costly one,” Chadwick said. “If we can get the clearance on the buildings, we still have a lot of dangerous trees we have to get rid of before we can let the public back down here. This whole area here needs to really be looked at.”