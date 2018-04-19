The city of Waco is sponsoring a number events and activities in observance of Earth Day 2018, which is Sunday.
Bear Mountain will host a Cameron Park Clean Up and Barbeque from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Keep Waco Beautiful will have two rainwater harvesting classes Saturday at Circle Hardware, 2504 La Salle Ave. The classes are $35, and participants will receive a barrel and a conversion kit. Call KWB at 723-5714 to see if spots are available.
Friends of Peace/Climate will have its fifth annual Earth Day reusable shopping bag distribution from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 500 Washington Ave.
Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 1224 Franklin Ave., will have a half-off sale Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
H-E-B at Valley Mills and Interstate 35 will have Earth Day activities and will be giving away bags as long as supplies last from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Waco Solid Waste will be at the store promoting recycling and signing up Waco families for a blue curbside cart at the door near the gardening section.
Call 299-2496 for more information.