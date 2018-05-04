State regulators are providing customers of Moore’s Water System with bottled water and warning them to “not drink or use for any purpose” the water from the system.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality found petroleum in the water supply, according to a TCEQ press release. The TCEQ has notified all residents served by the private water supplier of the danger, according to the press release.
The notice describes the contaminated water as having a diesel odor and warns residents not to use it for cooking, showering, washing hands or washing clothes.
Moore’s serves a rural neighborhood near Axtell, and residents have been directed to an address in the neighborhood to pick up bottled water.
The Tribune-Herald reported on Jan. 11 that residents in the Beaver Lake subdivision, which is served by the company, had been without water since Jan. 1.
Residents with questions can call Moore’s Water System at 315-8818.