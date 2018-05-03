Waco and Waco Independent School District are among 11 local entities that will hold elections on Saturday.
Vote centers will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday for the joint election that includes Waco ISD and the cities of Waco, Bellmead, Crawford and Woodway. Voters in those races may go to any of the nine vote centers to cast their ballot. Other local cities and school districts will hold elections at their own designated polling places.
In the Waco District 1 city council race, Andrea Barefield Johnson, Dwayne Banks and Cecil McDowell will vie for a seat that represents East Waco, Texas State Technical College and far South Waco. In the Waco ISD District 1 race, Ashley Womack is challenging incumbent Norman Manning.
In the city of Bellmead, voters will decide two city council races and a referendum for a new tax on hotel occupancy to support the proposed ballpark for the Waco BlueCats baseball team.
Fewer than 1,000 McLennan County residents cast a ballot during early voting for the five entities that partnered with the county.
Voting centers are as follows for the joint election between Waco ISD, and the cities of Waco, Bellmead, Crawford and Woodway:
- Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parish St.
- Crawford High School, 200 Pirate Drive
- Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., Waco
- G.W. Carver Middle School, 1601 J.J. Flewellen Road, Waco
- MCC Conference Center, 4601 N. 19th St., Waco
- South Waco Library, 2723 S. 18th St.
- Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
- Waco Multi-purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm St.
- Woodway City Hall, 922 Estates Drive
The entities holding separate elections include:
- City of Mart: Residents can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mart Community Center, 800 E. Bowie St.
- City of McGregor: Residents can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the McGregor City Hall Council Chambers, 302 S. Madison Ave.
- Bosqueville ISD: Voters can cast their ballot from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bosqueville ISD Administration Building, 7636 Rock Creek Road.
- China Spring ISD: Voters can cast their ballot from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the China Spring Administration Office, 12166 Yankie Road.
- Connally ISD: Voters can cast their ballot from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lacy Lakeview Civic Center, 505 E. Craven Ave.
- West ISD: Votes can be cast from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the West ISD Administration Building, 406 W. Shook St.