Incumbent Norman Manning will keep the District 1 seat on the Waco Independent School District Board of Trustees for another three years.
Manning, who will serve his fourth term, received 105 votes, or 56 percent, and challenger Ashley Womack got 84 votes, or 44 percent.
The election comes at a crucial time in the district as local officials fight to save five underperforming schools from closing. Some of the underperforming schools are in District 1, which includes parts of East Waco and North Waco.
Both candidates faced questions from voters throughout the race about past actions that could have affected their ability to win the seat.
Manning faced questions about his decision to run in March for county commissioner while also running for school board. He lost in the Democratic primary for the Precinct 2 County Commissioner seat but said he would have resigned from the school board if he won both.
Womack faced the challenge of convincing voters that a guilty plea to a misdemeanor theft charge six years ago would not be an impediment to her serving on the board.
Both candidates also described themselves as advocates for low-income communities, but touted different approaches.
Manning said he will continue advocating the same way he has in years past, despite the difficulties some of his schools have had in meeting state standards in recent years.
“We are responsible for all schools, I’m just as responsible for the schools, good or bad,” Manning has said. “I’m going to do what I’ve been doing. I visit schools, I visit principals and try to go in and visit principals and teachers, to try and stay abreast of what’s going on. I can’t go into a school and tell people what to do. The only person who works for me is the superintendent.”
Manning could not be reached late Saturday.
Womack said Saturday night that she plans to continue to serve as a community advocate and stay involved in local issues.
Votes will be officially canvassed next week. Preliminary results from other contested school board races Saturday include:
Bosqueville ISD
• For three at-large, three-year positions:
Robby James - 36
Heath Jackson - 49
Jeff Bird - 60
Jim Brejcha - 41
China Spring ISD
• Place 7
Joseph Grubick - 25
Steve May - 121
Matt Penney - 201
Connally ISD
• Place 1
E.Z. Padron - 57
Trey Copeland - 120
Dana McCoy - 171
• Place 7
April Pullen - 161
Jason Hancock -228