Cities
Waco City Council District 1
|Andrea Jackson Barefield
|307
|49.60%
|Dwayne Banks
|202
|32.63%
|Cecil P. McPowell
|101
|16.32%
|Luis M. Guevara
|9
|1.45%
Bellmead City Council at-large
|Gary Moore
|193
|54.52%
|Linda I. Robinson
|161
|45.48%
Bellmead City Council District 4
|William Boyd Ridings
|46
|66.67%
|Jose Arrollo Jr.
|23
|33.33%
Bellmead Prop. A - venue tax
|For
|258
|75.22%
|Against
|85
|24.78%
Bellmead Prop. B - streets tax
|For
|295
|85.01%
|Against
|52
|14.99%
Crawford City Council 3 at-large
|Anthony Bubert
|98
|Brian Porter
|66
|Frances Roe
|56
|Jamie Burgess
|50
|Terrence Smith
|48
Mart City Council 3 at-large
|Henry Witt III
|85
|Zac Byrd
|80
|Kevin Schaffer
|80
|Tomas Mansfield
|15
McGregor City Council Ward 4
|Jeff Douglas
|31
|58.49%
|Joe Leos
|15
|28.30%
|John Ronnie Guerra
|7
|13.21%
Woodway City Council Ward 2, Place 1
|Keven R. Kehlenbach
|231
|58.93%
|David W. Achterhof
|161
|41.07%
School districts
Waco ISD District 1
|Norman J. Manning
|105
|55.56%
|Andrea Barefield
|84
|44.44%
West ISD $20 million bond
|Against
|529
|53.06%
|For
|468
|46.94%
Bosqueville ISD 3 at-large
|Jeff Bird
|60
|Heath Jackson
|49
|Jim Brejcha
|41
|Robby James
|36
China Spring ISD Place 7
|Matt Penney
|201
|57.93%
|Steve May
|121
|34.87%
|Joseph Grubick
|25
|7.20%
Connally ISD Place 1
|Trey Copeland
|120
|67.80%
|E.Z. Padron
|57
|32.20%
Connally ISD Place 7
|Jason Hancock
|228
|58.61%
|April Pullen
|161
|41.39%
Unopposed races
Waco City Council — Mayor, Kyle Deaver; District 3, John Kinnaird
Bellmead City Council — District 3, Mark W. Pace
Beverly Hills City Council — At-large (3,: Joe Frank Holder, Tony Garcia, Michael Thompson
Hewitt City Council — Ward 1, Place 2, Wilbert “Walky” Wachtendorf; Ward 2, Place 2, Bill Fuller; Ward 3, Steve Fortenberry
Lacy Lakeview City Council — At-large (3), Amy Hall, Patrick Bell, Jerry Hall
Lorena City Council — At-large (3), J. Fagner, Jeff Linnstaedter, Kelly Yarbrough
Mart City Council — At-large, John Garrett
McGregor City Council — Mayor, Jimmy Hering; Ward 2, Paul Allison
Valley Mills City Council — n/a
Woodway City Council — Ward 3, Place 1, Vic Sober
Waco ISD — At-large, Pat Atkins; District 2, Stephanie Korteweg
China Spring ISD — Place 4, Trey Oakley; Place 5, Jeff Bradburn
La Vega ISD — At-large (2,: Phil Bancale, Myron Ridge
Mart ISD — At-large (2): Russell Carroll, Sara Deike
Midway ISD — Place 3, Tom Pagel; Place 4, Brad Alford
Valley Mills ISD — At-large (3), Bret Hodges, Tammie Mann-Chrisman, Mike Jones
