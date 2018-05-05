Cities

Waco City Council District 1
Andrea Jackson Barefield30749.60%
Dwayne Banks20232.63%
Cecil P. McPowell10116.32%
Luis M. Guevara91.45%

Bellmead City Council at-large
Gary Moore19354.52%
Linda I. Robinson16145.48%

Bellmead City Council District 4
William Boyd Ridings4666.67%
Jose Arrollo Jr.2333.33%

Bellmead Prop. A - venue tax
For25875.22%
Against8524.78%

Bellmead Prop. B - streets tax
For29585.01%
Against5214.99%

Crawford City Council 3 at-large

Anthony Bubert98 
Brian Porter66 
Frances Roe56 
Jamie Burgess50 
Terrence Smith48 

Mart City Council 3 at-large

Henry Witt III85 
Zac Byrd80 
Kevin Schaffer80 
Tomas Mansfield15 

McGregor City Council Ward 4

Jeff Douglas3158.49%
Joe Leos1528.30%
John Ronnie Guerra713.21%

Woodway City Council Ward 2, Place 1

Keven R. Kehlenbach23158.93%
David W. Achterhof16141.07%

School districts

Waco ISD District 1
Norman J. Manning10555.56%
Andrea Barefield8444.44%

West ISD $20 million bond
Against52953.06%
For46846.94%

Bosqueville ISD 3 at-large

Jeff Bird60 
Heath Jackson49 
Jim Brejcha41 
Robby James36 

China Spring ISD Place 7

Matt Penney20157.93%
Steve May12134.87%
Joseph Grubick257.20%

Connally ISD Place 1

Trey Copeland12067.80%
E.Z. Padron5732.20%

Connally ISD Place 7

Jason Hancock22858.61%
April Pullen16141.39%

Unopposed races

Waco City Council — Mayor, Kyle Deaver; District 3, John Kinnaird

Bellmead City Council — District 3, Mark W. Pace

Beverly Hills City Council — At-large (3,: Joe Frank Holder, Tony Garcia, Michael Thompson

Hewitt City Council — Ward 1, Place 2, Wilbert “Walky” Wachtendorf; Ward 2, Place 2, Bill Fuller; Ward 3, Steve Fortenberry

Lacy Lakeview City Council — At-large (3), Amy Hall, Patrick Bell, Jerry Hall

Lorena City Council — At-large (3), J. Fagner, Jeff Linnstaedter, Kelly Yarbrough

Mart City Council — At-large, John Garrett

McGregor City Council — Mayor, Jimmy Hering; Ward 2, Paul Allison

Valley Mills City Council — n/a

Woodway City Council — Ward 3, Place 1, Vic Sober

Waco ISD — At-large, Pat Atkins; District 2, Stephanie Korteweg

China Spring ISD — Place 4, Trey Oakley; Place 5, Jeff Bradburn

La Vega ISD — At-large (2,: Phil Bancale, Myron Ridge

Mart ISD — At-large (2): Russell Carroll, Sara Deike

Midway ISD — Place 3, Tom Pagel; Place 4, Brad Alford

Valley Mills ISD — At-large (3), Bret Hodges, Tammie Mann-Chrisman, Mike Jones

