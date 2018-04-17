Precinct 2 Commissioner Lester Gibson returned Tuesday to the McLennan County Commissioners Court after 22 consecutive absences, attributing the missed meetings to health issues and calling them "not relevant."
"I've been sick, OK," he said after the regular weekly meeting. "I don't see how that's relevant. I've been under the weather."
Gibson, who represents the eastern part of the county and is the court's sole Democrat, said of the absences: "That's my business."
Gibson turned to his administrative assistant Patricia “Pat” Chisolm-Miller and asked if there was a law requiring him to attend meetings.
"No, sir," she said.
Gibson has not attended a meeting since Sept. 19. Gibson's term ends Dec. 31, and he is not seeking re-election. Chisolm-Miller is the Democratic nominee for her boss' seat, and she faces Republican nominee Donis “D.L” Wilson in the November election. The winner will take office Jan. 1 and serve as Precinct 2’s first new face after Gibson's almost three decades in office.
Before the meeting, County Judge Scott Felton caught word that Gibson would attend and directed that Chisolm-Miller's seat be returned to its former location behind her boss.
Last week, Felton had Chisolm-Miller's usual seat removed, saying it was blocking easy access to the U-shaped desk where commissioners sit. At the time, Felton noted that if Gibson didn't attend there was no reason for Chisolm-Miller to sit there. Felton’s own administrative specialist is the only one who sits at the table with commissioners.
Gibson was escorted into the room Tuesday by his wife, Coque.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Kelly Snell was not in attendance.