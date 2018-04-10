For years, Patricia “Pat” Chisolm-Miller has sat behind her boss, Precinct 2 Commissioner Lester Gibson, during McLennan County Commissioners Court meetings.
But it appears she can’t sit there again until her boss returns or she wins his seat in the November election.
Chisolm-Miller, Gibson’s administrative assistant of 23 years, has been the only administrative assistant to sit behind the U-shaped desk on the first floor of the courthouse, offering files or answering questions for her boss.
During Tuesday’s meeting she joined the other three administrative assistants on the first few rows of the audience after her desk was relocated.
The move comes at a time when Gibson’s attendance record has continued to come under question.
Gibson, the sole Democrat on the court, has not attended the last 22 meetings and has not commented on the reasons for his absence. His term ends Dec. 31 after not seeking re-election.
County Judge Scott Felton said moving Chisolm-Miller’s desk was about accessibility, not politics.
“The fact that every time Commissioner (Kelly) Snell has to push back, he runs into that table, and there’s not much room there,” Felton said.
He added that the desk blocked one of the two exits from the U-shaped table.
“We’re all trying to get out of one hole at one time, so the commissioners said, ‘Let’s just move this out of the way,’” Felton said.
“We’ll put it back if Commissioner Gibson comes back and Pat needs to be there to assist him,” Felton said. “If he’s not there there’s not a reason for it. All the rest of the assistants are sitting out front.”
Felton said he assumed he’ll hear if Gibson is set to return, and in that case, he’ll move the table back. Felton said he’s not assuming Gibson is not returning. That’s why the table and chair are in a nearby room, he said.
“I hope he does come back,” he said. “I wish him the best.”
Chisolm-Miller declined to comment after Tuesday’s commissioners meeting.
Felton’s own administrative specialist is the only one who sits at the table with commissioners. Felton said it would not make sense for any of the other administrative assistants to sit behind the commissioners’ table. The other three members of the court have not in the past asked to make that happen, he said.
With 23 years of service, Chisolm-Miller is the longest-serving of the commissioners’ administrative assistants. The other administrative assistants have served 17, 13, and six years.
Chisolm-Miller makes $58,120 a year, about $4,800 more than the others, according to public records. McLennan County commissioners make $96,284 a year.
Chisolm-Miller will face Republican nominee Donis “D.L” Wilson in the November election. Whoever wins will take office Jan. 1 and serve as Precinct 2’s first new face in almost three decades.
The candidate who wins will take office Jan. 1. The newly-elected official will be the first new face to represent Precinct 2 in almost three decades.