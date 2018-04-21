A Mart City Council candidate’s 20-year-old felony theft conviction would prohibit him from taking office if elected, but city officials discovered the conviction too late to pull him from the ballot.
Tomas Mansfield, 42, said he thought the conviction had been cleared from his record before he filed for office. He thought he was answering honestly when he signed his candidate application stating he is not a felon, Mansfield said.
Though the conviction stands and would bar him from office, a background check the city of Mart did on all candidates did not uncover Mansfield’s 1994 conviction in Midland County, Michigan, Mart City Secretary Carol Couch said.
Mansfield, who has lived in Mart about two years, said he went to the city to withdraw from the race when he learned he does not qualify for office. But he and the city made the discovery too late to pull him from the May 5 ballot, so he will appear alongside incumbents Zac Byrd, Henry Witt III, and Kevin Schaffer. There are three at-large seats up for election.
Someone in Mart approached him with the information about the conviction, and it coming to light now is likely political, Mansfield said.
“I suspected some digging but I didn’t expect this,” he said. “I’m not the person I was 25 years ago, not at all.”
When he was 18, a friend asked him to hold onto some property that turned out to be stolen, he said. He pleaded guilty to a felony charge of theft over $100.
Mansfield said he also recently learned of a warrant for his arrest issued in 2009 in Michigan. The warrant was issued for failure to appear at a hearing for unpaid court fines, said Laura Walker, a deputy clerk in Midland County, Michigan.
Mansfield has spoken with a lawyer since he learned of the warrant and has started paying the fees, he said. The warrant would not have barred him from taking office.
Texas Election Code allows a felon to hold office if they have been “pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disabilities” of their conviction, Texas Secretary of State spokesman Sam Taylor said.
“Our office is not aware of a case in which an individual finally convicted of a felony has presented a declaration from a court stating they have been ‘otherwise released from the resulting disabilities’ preventing him or her from being eligible to be a candidate for or hold public office, so there is no concrete example we can provide as to what such a declaration would look like,” Taylor said. “Any challenge to one’s candidacy based on eligibility must be brought by an opposing candidate in the election in question and must be brought before a state district court judge. Only an opposing candidate would be able to show standing in such a legal challenge.”
An official appealing a felony conviction can remain in office, he said.
And there is an ongoing example. State Sen. Carlos Uresti, D-San Antonio, was found guilty in February on 11 felony charges including fraud but is appealing the convictions. Uresti can maintain his seat during the appeal process, but if any felony is upheld, he will have to step down.
“Once appeals are exhausted, they can no longer hold office,” Taylor said, speaking generally about any official appealing a felony conviction.
Felons who have served their sentence are also able to have their voting rights restored in Texas.
Mansfield said he filed to run for Mart City Council at the time it appeared the city was moving too slowly on street work and water system improvements.
“Suddenly these projects are getting off the ground and moving,” he said. “There’s more information available for everybody.”
Once the sitting city council started making progress, he quit campaigning and backed the incumbents, Mansfield said.
“I genuinely love this city and I just want (residents to) get the best they can get from their government,” he said.
The city of Mart did not partner with McLennan County for the May 5 election. The city will hold its own election, with early voting running 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 30, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 1. Residents can cast their ballot early at Mart City Hall, 112 N. Commerce St.
Election day voting will be held at the Mart Community Center, 800 E. Bowie St.