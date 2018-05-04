Voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 5 for local city and school elections.
Voting centers are as follows for the joint election between Waco ISD, and the cities of Waco, Bellmead, Crawford and Woodway:
- Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parish St.
- Crawford High School, 200 Pirate Drive
- Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St., Waco
- G.W. Carver Middle School, 1601 J.J. Flewellen Road, Waco
- MCC Conference Center, 4601 N. 19th St., Waco
- South Waco Library, 2723 S. 18th St.
- Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
- Waco Multi-purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm St.
- Woodway City Hall, 922 Estates Drive.
The entities holding separate elections include:
- City of Mart: Residents can vote at the Mart Community Center, 800 E. Bowie St.
- City of McGregor: Residents can vote at the McGregor City Hall Council Chambers, 302 S. Madison Ave.
- Bosqueville ISD: Voters can cast their ballot at the Bosqueville ISD Administration Building, 7636 Rock Creek Road.
- China Spring ISD: Voters can cast their ballot at the China Spring Administration Office, 12166 Yankie Road.
- Connally ISD: Voters can cast their ballot at the Lacy Lakeview Civic Center, 505 E. Craven Ave.
- West ISD: Votes can be cast at the West ISD Administration Building, 406 W. Shook St.
CITIES
Bellmead City Council
At-large — Linda I. Robinson, Gary Moore
District 4 — William Boyd Ridings, Jose R. Arrollo Jr.
Proposition A — Authorizing the city of Bellmead to provide for the planning, acquisition, establishment, development, construction, financing and renovation of a Sports and Community Venue Project, adjacent support facilities, and any related infrastructure, collectively known as “Bellmead Multi-Purpose Venue” and located near Research Drive and Loop 340, including the payment of the costs of maintenance and operation and to impose a new and additional hotel occupancy tax at a rate not to exceed 2 percent to finance the project. If approved, the maximum hotel occupancy tax rate in the city would be 17 percent of the price paid for a room in a hotel.
Proposition B — The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.
Crawford City Council
Vote up to three candidates for the three at-large seats — Terrence Smith, Anthony Bubert, Frances Roe, Brian Porter, Jamie Burgess
Mart City Council
Vote up to three candidates for the three at-large seats — Tomas Mansfield, Zac Byrd, Henry Witt III, Kevin Schaffer
McGregor City Council
Ward 4 — Jeff Douglas, John Ronnie Guerra, Joe Leos
Unopposed races — Mayor, Jimmy Hering; Ward 2, Paul Allison
Waco City Council
District 1 — Cecil P. McDowell, Dwayne Banks, Andrea Jackson Barefield, Luis M. Guevara
Unopposed races — Mayor, Kyle Deaver; District 3, John Kinnaird
Woodway City Council
Ward 2, Place 1 — David W. Achterhof, Keven R. Kehlenbach
Unopposed race — Ward 3, Place 1, Vic Sober
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
Bosqueville ISD
Vote for up to three for the at-large positions — Robby James, Heath Jackson, Jeff Bird, Jim Brejcha
China Spring ISD
Place 7 — Joseph Grubick, Steve May, Matt Penney
Unopposed races — Place 4, Trey Oakley; Place 5, Jeff Bradburn
Connally ISD
Place 1 — E.Z. Padron, Trey Copeland, Dana McCoy
Place 7 — April Pullen, Jason Hancock
Unopposed races — Place 5, Greg Davis; Place 6, Steven Carter
West ISD
Bond election — For the issuance of $20 million of bonds by West ISD for the acquisition, construction and equipment of school buildings, including a new elementary school and the acquisition of land and levying the tax in payment.
Waco ISD
District 1, Place 1 — Ashley Womack, Norman J. Manning
Unopposed races — District 3, Place 1, Larry Perez; At-large, Cary DuPuy