East Waco residents eager for their own brand of economic resurgence to match the boom on th…

Ashley Womack, the political newcomer challenging incumbent Norman Manning in the May 5 Waco…

The race for a seat on the Bellmead City Council has given rise to allegations of racism, a …

Bellmead residents will decide in the May 5 election whether to create a new tax on hotel st…

Early voting times and locations

Waco ISD and the cities of Bellmead, Crawford, Waco and Woodway contracted with the county for their elections.

Early voting times for those entities will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and April 30 and May 1.

Early voting for those entities will be available at any of the following locations, regardless of residency: