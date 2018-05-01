Fewer than 1,000 McLennan County residents voted early for Saturday’s joint city and school elections.
Early voting closed Tuesday with 993 people casting ballots.
Five entities contracted with McLennan County to hold their elections: Waco Independent School District and the cities of Bellmead, Crawford, Waco and Woodway. Those entities shared four early voting locations and will share voting locations on Election Day.
Six other local cities or school districts are operating their own elections: the cities Mart and McGregor, and Bosqueville, China Spring, Connally and West ISDs.
Each of the entities has their own voting locations.
Four people are vying for the District 1 Waco City Council seat, which represents East Waco, Texas State Technical College, McLennan Community College, Cameron Park and the Timbercrest area.
But one of the candidates does not want to win.
Cecil P. McDowell, Dwayne Banks, Andrea Jackson Barefield and Luis M. Guevara are running for the seat held by Noah Jackson Jr.
While Guevara’s name will remain on the ballot, he is now encouraging voters to support Barefield.
“At the time I believed I was the best person for the job,” Guevara posted on his campaign Facebook page April 26. “However, I made a promise that if at any point I felt that another could do a better job then I would drop out of the race. I made this promise because the people of Waco deserve the best, even if that is not me. For that reason I am dropping out of this District 1 city council race.”
Wilbert Austin Sr. represented the area from 2006 to June 2017, when he stepped down at the age of 76 because of terminal cancer. Jackson was appointed to serve out the remainder of Austin’s term.
A Mart council candidate is also backing others, despite his name remaining on the ballot.
Tomas Mansfield and three others are in a race for three at-large council seats, but Mansfield would be barred from taking office because of a 20-year-old felony conviction from Michigan. Mansfield previously said he thought the conviction had been cleared from his record and learned of the issue too late to pull his name from the ballot.
After learning he is ineligible, he threw his support behind the other candidates: Zac Byrd, Henry Witt III, and Kevin Schaffer.
In a recent Facebook post, Witt wrote that if Mansfield is elected, he would serve until proven ineligible and removed by the district court, a process that could take months.
“In my opinion, after all the work we have done to fix the city’s financial woes, we don’t need a person who has a past felony conviction involving theft on our council for any amount of time,” Witt wrote.
Mansfield responded.
“That said, let’s not waste this opportunity to get out there and show your continued support for Henry Witt III, Zac Byrd, and Kevin Schaffer by showing them the numbers on Election Day,” Mansfield wrote. “I’m sure it will mean the world to them to see the numbers on election night and that the voters are still behind them and still support them and their efforts to get Mart back in shape.”
Meanwhile, voters will also have a say in the first contested race in nine years for the District 1 seat on the Waco ISD board.
The seat represents some of the five schools at risk of closure.
Political newcomer Ashley Womack is vying for the position against incumbent Norman Manning.