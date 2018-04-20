Bellmead residents will decide in the May 5 election whether to create a new tax on hotel stays to help pay for a multi-purpose ballpark for the still-to-be-formed Waco BlueCats professional baseball team.
Early voting starts Monday. The election in Bellmead also includes two city council races and a proposal to renew a 0.25 percent sales tax to support street maintenance. The tax for street maintenance started in 2010 and expires after every four years unless voters approve renewal.
The “venue tax” for the ballpark would increase the city’s hotel occupancy tax from 7 percent to 9 percent and is expected to generate about $120,000 per year.
City Manager Bo Thomas said the vote is only for the tax and is not a deciding factor in whether the $12 million stadium is built. If the tax passes and plans for the stadium go forward, the city plans to contribute $4 million, Thomas said.
The tax cannot go into effect if the stadium is not built, Thomas said. As of this week, a full independent baseball league for the Waco BlueCats to join had not been formed.
The tax would expire in four years unless voters reauthorize it at that time.
City leaders have negotiated with Ventura Sports Group to build the stadium near the Skate Country roller skating rink, where the city owns a 13.5-acre plot.
“There’s supposed to be a couple forthcoming announcements that would make them a league of five,” Thomas said. “We by law cannot impose that tax if the project doesn’t happen.”
He did not elaborate on the nature or timing of the potential announcements.
The league was originally expected to begin in April after Southwest League of Professional Baseball approached the city of Bellmead in 2016.
Revenue collected from the tax would go to future work on the venue, not the initial $4 million the city plans to contribute, Thomas said.
“The money that the tax would generate could be used for maintenance of the facility, or it can be held onto until a future date if the operation decided to close down, the baseball league went away, Ventura Sports wasn’t interested in operating the facility any longer, any one of those things,” Thomas said. “Those funds could be used then to help do certain capital improvements at the facility, to do marketing efforts to get someone else to operate it, those types of things, to keep the facility from having an impact, necessarily, on the general fund of the city of Bellmead.”
Informing voters
Thomas said the city sent out information on the venue tax proposal in last week’s utility bills. He is not aware of any other effort to inform voters or support or oppose the ballot measure, Thomas said.
If the measure is approved, it would push the total hotel and motel tax rate to 17 percent in Bellmead. The state taxes hotel stays at 6 percent, and the county taxes hotel stays at 2 percent.
McLennan County votes in 2017 approved similar countywide venue taxes to fund an overhaul of the public spaces surrounding the Extraco Events Center.
Early voting runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 28, April 30 and May 1.
Residents can vote at any of the four early-voting sites:
- The McLennan County Elections Administration Office, 214 N Fourth St., suite 300, in Waco
- The Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm St.
- Bellmead City Hall, 3015 Bellmead Drive
- First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd., in Waco.