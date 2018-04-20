The race for a seat on the Bellmead City Council has given rise to allegations of racism, a threat of a lawsuit and a police report detailing alleged campaign sign tampering.
Election Day is May 5, and early voting starts Monday for two seats on the city council and for two citywide propositions.
Early voting will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 28, April 29 and May 1. Voters can cast their ballot at any of four locations provided by McLennan County, including Bellmead City Hall, 3015 Bellmead Drive.
Linda I. Robinson has distributed flyers throughout the community that refer to incumbent at-large council member Gary Moore as a racist. The flyers also claim Precinct 4 incumbent William Boyd Ridings supports Moore, and the documents offer support for Ridings’ challenger in the election, Jose R. Arrollo Jr.
“Moore’s racism is documented, Ridings supports Moore,” the flyers state. “There is no room for racism on our City Council.”
Arrollo said he was not involved in creating the flyers and would not have chosen to be included on them.
“I’m not going to drag somebody’s name in the dirt,” Arrollo said. “Let the people decide on their own. If I can’t tell Gary something to his face I’m not going to say it at all, and he knows that.”
Robinson included part of a September 2017 Tribune-Herald article on the flyer, along with screenshots of biased memes from Moore’s Facebook page. Moore said at the time and again this week that his Facebook page had been hacked and denied making the posts. At least six such posts were made over a span of more than a year.
Moore, who is vying for his fourth term, said Friday it is hurtful Robinson would share false accusations.
“That’s not me. The people that know me know me very well and they know it’s not me,” Moore said. “If I didn’t have love for all races I wouldn’t do what I do for the community.”
One of the pictures includes a post that asks, “Want to stop the riots? Run up to the crowd and shout, ‘the welfare office is on fire,’ and they’ll run there to put it out.”
Robinson said she distributed the flyers because she wanted to let voters know what kind of person Moore is. Robinson said she decided to run when she saw no one had challenged Moore. She also ran for the Precinct 2 seat last year and lost to incumbent Travis Gibson.
“I think if you’re an elected official, you must treat everyone the same,” Robinson said.
Moore said he is considering a libel lawsuit.
Robinson also filed a police report stating her campaign signs have been damaged and stolen. Moore said the same has happened to his signs.
“If there is false things being spread, I would ask that the citizens do their due diligence and look for the answers and the truth because the truth is there,” Moore said. “I’m a firm believer in, if you’ve got a question, go directly to the source.”
Moore said he is running on his record. He said has been successful as a council member and former mayor. Moore said he was instrumental in getting a referendum on a 2016 ballot to roll back a tax increase, a measure voters approved. He also helped with a referendum that passed in 2015 that allowed liquor stores and bars in the city.
“I’m very seasoned,” Moore said. “I’m very outspoken. I speak my mind. I don’t hide anything from the citizens. I truly believe that’s what the citizens like.”
Arrollo and Robinson both agree the city needs to focus on making improvements to its Little League ball fields. Robinson said more than 200 children and their families use the fields and that safety improvements are desperately needed. Both challengers also said they want to address drainage issues in the city and offer occasional curbside pickup for bulk items that are not picked up during normal trash collection.
Robinson said she wants the city to become more environmentally friendly.
Arrollo said as a council member he would prioritize necessities, including streets, lighting, other infrastructure and disseminating information to the public.
Arrollo was appointed to the council in April 2015 after the death of a council member. He lost the seat in May 2016 to political newcomer Ernest “Butch” Anz. Anz stepped down two months later, and the council appointed Ridings to the seat in August 2016.
“The people in there right now, they are keeping Bellmead in the ’50s,” Arrollo said. “Businesses want to come over here but if they see we’re behind the times then, ‘Hey why should we go over there?’ ”