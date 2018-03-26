Vihaan Sibal’s teacher and principal describe him as the epitome of his school’s Walt Disney theme, “If you can dream it, you can do it.”
The youngest winner of the Central Texas Spelling Bee contest to date, Sibal beat out Midway Middle School student Rafia Arshad and Woodgate Intermediate School student Gabriela Gonzalez to win Friday’s event, said Jo Ann Turner, the spelling bee coordinator.
At age 9, the South Bosque Elementary student’s reading skills outpace his peers, and he’s often found buried in his school’s library, reading 500-page Harry Potter books.
And when he isn’t helping his classmates learn, he is often caught studying the brain on an iPad, with hopes to one day become a neurosurgeon, said April McAdams, his third grade teacher.
“Vihaan is an example of a student who is a leader among his peers,” Principal Stacey Voigt said. “He exemplifies what it means to study hard and apply what you learn, not only in school, but in real life settings.”
Sibal will soon be using those same leadership skills on May 27 in Washington, D.C., two days after the school year ends, to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
“All the kids were amazing, but he could not be stopped. He was amazing,” Turner said.
The bee has been going on for seven years, and Sibal competed against 27 other students from 14 schools, she said. Arshad will be the runner-up while Gonzalez took third place.
Sibal has competed in the University Interscholastic League spelling contest and was the grand champion for his grade level last fall in the Heart O’ Texas Academic Rodeo spelling bee. Sibal was also recognized as the Hewitt Chamber of Commerce student of the year, Midway ISD spokeswoman Traci Marlin said.
An avid reader, Sibal spent hours practicing his words before Friday’s contest with his parents, he said.
“My dad and I made a schedule,” Sibal said. “We did it in patterns of 40 minutes each so we could get the whole thing done in a certain amount of time. He would let me do 40 minutes, take a break and then do 40 minutes. We kept doing that, so when we were done with it the whole first time, we went on and did it three more times and went over and reviewed it and did the same exact thing, except I didn’t get to look at the list at all.”
Study, preparation
He would often wake up at 5:45 a.m. to study his competition words in at least two different language origins, McAdams said. And come competition day, Sibal went through 40 rounds of the bee to spell 225 words, Turner said.
“I was so nervous. His dad and his mom, we were sitting in the back and after about the fourth or fifth round, I just couldn’t watch anymore,” McAdams said. “…He was half the size of the eighth-grader. She’s also a student at Midway Middle School, and I just kept thinking, ‘Is she going to miss a word? She was extraordinary, too, and the last 10 to 12 rounds were just back and forth, back and forth.”
To win Sibal had to spell a missed word correctly, and then a different word correctly. One of Sibal’s winning words was “commensurate,” McAdams said. But his favorite was “bezoar,” he said.
“My dad says this. (Other) kids … they think just doing their homework is a lot of stuff,’” Sibal said. “My family and I, we just think of it as a normal thing. We do it daily. I like reading a lot. The most difficult book I’ve read is, ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.’ It’s the one I’ve most recently read.”
Sibal is expected to head to Washington May 26 with his parents, principal and his teacher there for support, Voigt said. He’ll compete May 27 through June 1 and will also have a chance to explore some of Washington.
The Central Texas contest and Sibal’s trip to Washington are sponsored by the family of Audre Rapoport. Rappoport, a founder of the Bernard and Audre Rapoport Foundation, saved the bee in 2014 when it was almost canceled due to lack of sponsorship, Turner said. Audre Rapoport died in 2016.
“I’m excited. I’m probably not going to win it,” Sibal said. “But I’m looking forward to the experience, so next year when I do it, I can maybe make it to the finals.”