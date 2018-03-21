As a child, Helen Uptmore often played on railroad tracks or jumped rope. She helped care for her seven siblings on their farm and walked three miles to and from school most days, unless it rained.
If it rained, her father took her to school on a wooden wagon pulled by two mules. And Christmas holidays were spent stringing snow-colored popcorn and red berries for Garland.
Her family’s first car was a Model T Ford, and though it predates her by several years, Uptmore said the most important innovation in her lifetime has been the use of electricity.
“I really didn’t have much activity, except for taking care of everything at home,” Uptmore said. “We had a big family. I helped with that all the time, and we had animals and all kinds of outside things to do. We didn’t have much time back then to do fun things.”
Waving to a cafeteria full of Hallsburg Elementary School students and balancing a pink crown on her head, Uptmore shared moments from the past 10 decades of her life as a way to celebrate her 100th birthday Wednesday.
Last year, when she turned 99, children from the school gathered on her lawn not far from the campus and sang "Happy Birthday" to her. This year, it was her turn to give a bit of wisdom back, Hallsburg ISD Superintendent Kent Reynolds said.
The children asked her questions about her life as she sat on a stage with a microphone. Uptmore was quick to say what she could not remember, quick to pinpoint what she could and quick to tell the children to speak up when she could not hear their questions.
“When Dr. Reynolds said they were going to give her the opportunity, she was just elated. She was so excited, so excited,” said Robby Uptmore, her son and construction superintendent over the last two facility projects for the campus. “Seeing her come back here, it’s like a reunion. She always loved the kids that were here and she loved the teachers. She got to know all of them.”
Helen Uptmore grew up in Limestone County and finished in a school system shared by two teachers who taught seven grades, she said. She moved to Hallsburg 87 years ago, she said. In the time since, she has held an active role in the community, serving as an election judge for more than 40 years and on the Hallsburg city council, Robby Uptmore said.
But the memories that stick out the most are of war time after the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941, the invention of the television, how much she loved to read and her time as the lunch lady in the school, she said.
“What I was doing at the time of Pearl Harbor, I don’t remember. But I well remember the day, and I remember it turned our lives on its side. We didn’t know what we had ahead of us,” Helen Uptmore said. “We didn’t know what we would have to face and what our men and boys would have to go through.”
All six of her brothers would go on to be involved in the military in some way, and one never returned home, she said. The time was tough on her family, but they did what they had to do to support the soldiers, she said.
“We didn’t mind doing without so our service men could have what they wanted or get what they needed,” Helen Uptmore said. “We did do without a lot of things. We didn’t have enough sugar to have a cake once in a while or cook it when we wanted. And if we wore out our shoes, we had a ration book and we could only get shoes every so often.”
Though she cannot recall her favorite book, she often found solace in reading, she said as she emphasized the importance of literacy to the children. She will keep reading until she can’t do it anymore, she said.
“I read. All my life I read. I read until I couldn’t see anymore, and now the blind send me books from Austin,” Helen Uptmore said. “And I have a machine that turns on, and I have book after book. I listen to some good books. They have mailed me those books, and I have really enjoyed Austin sending me these books I can listen to: educational books, religious books, all kind of books.”
But her secret to a long life comes through healthy eating, she said. Growing up, Christmas presents were often apples and oranges and maybe a pair of socks and a piece of candy if they were lucky, she said.
“Eat the right, mostly healthy foods to have a long life,” Helen Uptmore told the children. “That’s a really important thing. You want to be healthy? Have a healthy diet and do what your mother and daddy teach you to keep you on the right road, go the right way and teach you to do the right things. And make something of your lives.”
When she was growing up, students did not have a hot meal from a cafeteria like they do today, she told them. She often wrapped her food in a brown bag or newspaper and put it in her book satchel.
Ultimately, her love for caring for others and connection with food landed her in Hallsburg Elementary as the local lunch lady, she said.
Gary Johnson, a longtime friend who knew her when she was working at the school, said she left a lasting impression and would always treat the students when they went on school trips.
“My wife taught here for 40 years, and I would come out here even before we got married to go with her to Six Flags. Every year, they would take the kids out to Six Flags, and Ms. Uptmore would make all these goodies to take to Six Flags,” Johnson said. “My wife died about three years ago, and Ms. Uptmore was always very special. I was shocked she remembered my name. At 100, that’s just incredible. She made an impression and was a key part of our family.”