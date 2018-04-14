As the May 5 election for local school board and city races inches closer, West Independent School District is asking voters to pass a $20 million bond for a new elementary school.
The district’s school board called for the bond in February, after district officials, community leaders and parents expressed a need to address overcrowding and safety issues in a school that has not had any major renovations since it opened in 1952.
Early voting starts April 23.
If the bond passes, it would add 23 cents per $100 of property value to the West ISD tax rate, which is now at a little more than $1.29 per $100 of property value, according to district documents. The tax bill on a $100,000 home in the district would go up by $19.16 per month, almost $230 per year. The annual school tax on a $100,000 home would go up from $1,290.70 to $1,520.70.
About 200 fourth- and fifth-graders were moved to the elementary school after West ISD’s intermediate school was destroyed in the April 2013 fertilizer plant explosion that killed 15, injured hundreds and devastated the town. The move of fourth- and fifth-graders to the elementary school was supposed to be temporary, and the school has been using three portable buildings to supplement the 52,000-square-foot main building, Superintendent David Truitt said.
With 530 students on the campus, space is tight, Truitt said.
Construction of the new elementary school would follow several other construction projects in the district. It would be the last building to see major changes since the explosion.
“We had started having conversations about new greenhouses and a new ag barn. Everything was getting redone and rebuilt, and here we had our elementary that’s been there since 1952,” Truitt said last month. “It’s the missing piece because, because like I said, even I’m in a new building and the school is really two schools now.”
The district opened a $52 million high school and middle school facility in 2016 that it paid for with money from insurance payouts related to the explosion and with money from the Texas Education Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The district has already converted a school built in 1923 into an administration building. It is in the process of converting the old administration building into an alternative school and is building a new athletics complex, paid for by a 2012 bond. It has also converted an old gym into a maintenance building.
If the bond passes, the school is expected to be done by August 2020, with room for at least 700 to 750 pre-K through fifth-grade students in an 80,000-square-foot building.
The school will also be moved away from its current campus on the town’s main street, less than a full block from the Interstate 35 access roads. The new location would be closer to the West Middle School/High School campus, alleviating traffic congestion for school drop-offs and pick-ups and preventing any hangups in emergency situations, Truitt said.
West ISD will then consider selling the property the old elementary school sits on, Truitt said.
The bond will be the district’s third since 1998.