Waco Independent School District will host two town halls Monday to give the community an opportunity to discuss school safety issues following the deadly shooting last month at Santa Fe High School.
Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson will lead one of the town halls with parents, students and community members at 6 p.m. Monday at the City of Waco Multipurpose Center. Assistant Superintendent of Operations Israel Carrera will lead a second meeting at the same time at South Waco Elementary School. Both meetings will be offered in English and Spanish.
“As educators, we do everything in our power to keep our kids safe,” Nelson wrote in a press release announcing the meetings. “However, we cannot do it alone. Our parents, our students and the community all have a role to play. The governor started a statewide conversation about school safety. Now, it’s time to continue the conversation here in Waco.
“I want to encourage the community to participate in these town halls, to ask questions and to share their ideas.”
Nelson was one of three superintendents who took part in a roundtable on school safety Gov. Greg Abbott organized in response to the Santa Fe shooting.
The local town halls will not only offer the public a chance to voice their concerns but also a chance for district officials to inform the public of safety measures already in place.
“Preventing and responding to threats against our students requires close collaboration between schools, mental health professionals, first responders and community leaders,” Nelson wrote. “We’re fortunate to have great relationships with partners across our community in each of those areas. As we plan for the next school year, I’m inviting those partners to join me for a discussion modeled on the governor’s roundtable.”
Nelson will also hold a roundtable discussion with first responders, community leaders and mental health professionals at 11:30 a.m. June 26 at the Waco ISD administration building.
Nelson’s safety town halls also follow the release of Abbott’s 44-page school safety plan, which can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/2xrWVTz.