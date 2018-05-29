Students at Lake Air Montessori Magnet School will learn how to compost cafeteria waste and care for goats thanks to a grant from the Waco ISD Education Foundation.
Twenty-seven teachers at 12 different Waco ISD campuses were awarded $111,924 in grants from the Waco ISD Education Foundation for the upcoming school year.
One of those awards went to Byron Griffin, an environmental science teacher at Lake Air Montessori Magnet school. Sponsored by H-E-B Plus, the Waco ISD Education Foundation awarded Griffin $7,500 for his grant request, “Composting Toward a Greener Campus,” for two compost machines.
“We’ve done some passive compost piles, but this is the first real go at it as a full campus,” Griffin said Tuesday. “Our middle school students will be in charge of emptying out the food scrap trash can into the compost system. They’ll be our green team.”
The compost machines serve as an opportunity to learn about waste and waste reduction, Griffin said.
“Obviously space in our landfill is something that has been in the news recently,” he said. “We have to build a new (landfill) because we’re running out of space at the old one. So instead of burdening the landfill we can turn that food waste into soil that we can use in our campus garden. It’s important to think about where your trash is going because it has an impact on everything. Reducing that impact of food waste going to the landfill is very important for us.”
Each compost machine will have the capacity to process 60 pounds of food waste, he said.
“Hopefully that will take care of all the cafeteria waste,” Griffin said.
It all comes full circle, he said. The soil created by the compost machines will be added to the school’s community garden. The fresh produce from the school garden helps teach the children to make healthy food choices, he said.
This is Griffin’s second time to win a grant from the Waco ISD Education Foundation, he said. The first award was for an aquaponic garden system that is still in use today.
Alison Davis, a primary teacher at Lake Air Montessori Magnet, won a $3,390 grant sponsored by Lowe’s Home Improvement for a project called “No Goats, No Glory.”
The grant will pay for the feed, enclosure materials, and items necessary to care for the goats. The Lake Air Montessori PTA has agreed to purchase two pygmy goats for the program.
“We wanted to give our students an opportunity to be exposed to raising and caring for animals in particular goats,” Davis said. “We wanted it to be something the whole school can be involved in, all the way from eighth grade down to the 3-year-olds, they’ll be involved in playing a part in the building and designing of the shelter, where they are going to live as well as the daily caring and the feeding.”
In addition to the chickens already at Lake Air, Davis said the goats will give students of all ages a chance to learn something new.
“It will give the children hands-on experience with science, nature, that many of our kids may not normally have living in the city,” Davis said. “We really wanted our children to learn responsibility, empathy and to have the pride that comes with taking care of something with your hands.”
Each fall, Waco ISD teachers and staff have the opportunity to apply for the foundation’s Innovative Grants program. The Innovative Grants program awards roughly $100,000 annually for grants that focus on early childhood development, enhanced programming for advanced students, extended education for staff and emphasis on student performance. To date, the Waco ISD Education Foundation has awarded $1.6 million worth of grants over the past decade and a half, according to a statement from the district.
“I’m a graduate of Waco ISD, as are my mom and my sister, and we continue to see the value in investing in our community, specifically in Waco ISD," said Taylor Bledsoe, chairman of the foundation board.
"We are always thrilled to serve as a sponsor of the WISD Education Foundation," Bledsoe said. "This year the Foundation was able to award almost $112,000 in grants that will benefit teachers and students across the district and provide teachers with unique opportunities to teach their students in creative and exciting ways. As a member of the local business community and an alumnus of Waco ISD, that’s a pretty exciting thing to be a part of.”
Sixteen local businesses had a grant named in their honor based on recent contributions and support at the 12th Annual H-E-B Celebrity Cookoff.
Dr. A. Marcus Nelson, Waco ISD superintendent, said the grants serve as proof of continued community involvement in Waco ISD.
“The education foundation brings parents, businesses and community leaders together to make a difference for our students,” Nelson said. “These grants enrich the classroom experience for our students. They allow teachers to engage with the curriculum in innovative ways. These grants are proof that our community is invested in our schools and their students’ success.”
The education foundation also gave awards to Chad Adkins, Noah Alvarado, Angela Boettcher, Marlayna Botello, Valerie Bravo, Marie Cleary, Alison Davis, Deborah DeGraff, Esperanza Garza, Carolyn Green, Lindsey Helton, Paula Hoover, Kathryn Hopkins, Laura Islas, Erin Lange, Justin Lindsay, Joy Marshall, Angela Mendez, Lucy Murphy, Angelo Ochoa, Rebekah Raabe, Daniel Renfro, Jane Sykes and Rachel Webbon.