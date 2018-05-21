Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson will be one of the first school administrators to join Gov. Greg Abbott’s roundtable discussions starting Tuesday on protecting Texas schools from gun violence.
The meeting follows a school shooting Friday in Santa Fe, Texas, that left eight students and two educators dead.
Nelson will join more than 20 other parents, teachers, students, lawmakers and advocates for and against more gun regulations at the Texas Capitol to give input about how to improve security across Texas schools, according to Monday press release from the Office of the Texas Governor.
Tuesday’s roundtable starts at 1:30 p.m., according to The Texas Tribune. The roundtables then continue Wednesday and Thursday, the press release states.
Abbott’s office approached Nelson about participating, Waco ISD spokesperson Kyle DeBeer said Monday afternoon.
Nelson will give his perspective about “region-specific safety challenges based on his experiences” with other districts throughout the state, Texas Tribune journalist Patrick Svitek reported Monday.
"In light of recent events, our hearts have been heavy and our thoughts have been with the community of Santa Fe, Texas," Nelson said in a statement Monday to the Tribune-Herald. "Once again, these types of tragedies are forcing school districts throughout our nation to take a deeper look at our protocols for responding to similar types of crises.
"Our students, staff and our community can be confident that our campus safety plans have been carefully scrutinized and re-evaluated. No one does their best thinking in isolation, and the governor's roundtable is a valuable opportunity to share ideas and make sure that no stone is left unturned when it comes to our students' safety. I look forward to bringing what I hear back to Waco, so we can strengthen our plan."
Other participants will include school district officials from districts that participate in the state’s school marshal program, and districts that partner with local law enforcement, the release states.
Nelson next month will finish his first year as the top staffer at Waco ISD one of several districts in McLennan County that operates its own police force. Every officer in the district's police department receives Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training, or active shooter training, along with force-to-force training and multi-agency collaboration training, Nelson said. Before Waco ISD, he served in Laredo ISD, which also operates its own department.
“I am seeking the best solutions to make our schools more secure and to keep our communities safe,” Gov. Abbott stated in the release. “I look forward to hearing from all sides of the debate, and from expert perspectives on these issues. Working together, we can ensure a safe learning environment for students and safer communities for all Texans.”