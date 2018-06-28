The Waco Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the sale of district-owned real estate in downtown Waco on Thursday.
The vacant .11 acre property at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Ninth Street, 501 N. Ninth St., sold for $15,000 to the highest and only bidder, Jim Holmes. District officials at the meeting did not know whether the buyer is the same Jim Holmes as Waco City Councilman James “Jim” Holmes.
At the recommendation of the administration, the board of trustees accepted the offer at the district’s regular board meeting Thursday evening. Proceeds from the sale will be recorded as miscellaneous revenue.
Waco ISD first sought a buyer for the vacant property in 2014. No bids were placed on the property at that time.
Administrators listed the land with Coldwell Banker Commercial, Jim Stewart Realtors, after the school district received inquiries about the real estate this year.
The board set the price at $16,000 on Jan. 25, then dropped the price to $15,000 when the district learned the property lacks access to the city sewer system.
According to the coldwellbanker.com listing, the parcel of land has been on the market for 154 days.
Neighbors of the property include the Historic Lofts at Waco High, Grand Lodge of Texas, the Cameron Heights development, Waco Escape Rooms and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.
According to zillow.com, a lot of comparable size at 510 N. 10th St. sold for $2,300 in 2015.
The real estate transaction is expected to close next month.