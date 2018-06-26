Transformation Waco, a first of its kind in-district charter partnership with Waco ISD, held its first public board meeting Tuesday night at G.W. Carver Middle School, one of the five underperforming schools it was created to oversee and safeguard from state closure.
About 25 people attended the meeting in the school’s library.
The Texas Education Agency approved the in-district partnership last month between nonprofit Prosper Waco and the Waco Independent School District.
The Prosper Waco and Waco ISD boards announced the new in-district charter Transformation Waco and chose new board members. Tuesday was the first time all seven board members were presented to the public.
Six Transformation Waco board members were unanimously approved by Malcolm Duncan Jr., Tom Stanton and Bill Clifton, the original board members of the in-district charter. Duncan will be the new board’s seventh member and its president.
“I was a lifelong resident of our community,” Bill Clifton said. “I attended WISD schools for a number of years. … I’m confident (Superintendent A. Marcus) Nelson’s plan will work. In fact I believe it’s already working. I believe we will see in August that many students in the five IR schools have made significant improvement in both their math and reading scores in this past school year. And more progress can and will be made.”
Stanton said the Waco ISD board and others did well to bring Nelson to Waco.
“You’re the coach,” Stanton said to Nelson. “You’ve got an all American player in Robin McDurham and a newly created board in Transformation Waco, so what we need to do now is to collectively drive this project down the field to victory and never lose sight that this historic venture is for the benefit of our children.”
The new board members talked about their excitement and hopes for the new board.
“My official title is to be retired. I haven’t used that yet, but I plan to in the future,” said Hazel Rowe, a retired Waco ISD educator who is on the Transformation Waco board. “My whole reason for doing this is to help students in any way I can. … This is the first time I’ve been here in a long time, and the groundswell of support from the community is amazing.”
Rowe said she hopes Waco ISD will serve as role model for other districts facing similar problems in Texas.
Board member Kristi Perkins, mother of two Brook Avenue Elementary School students and a community health worker, said she hopes to bring a parent’s outlook to the board.
“I’m an idea thrower and I love to brainstorm about my kids’ development, so I’m very excited,” Perkins said. “I’m resourceful, obviously that’s my job, and I look for new and innovative ways to get things moving.”
Iliana Neumann, a physician at the Waco Family Health Center, said she looks forward to helping the students of Waco outside the doctor’s office.
“My mother was an immigrant from Mexico,” Neumann said. “I owe my success to public education. … I’m super excited to do whatever small part I can to help Waco.”
Melli Wickliff, an attorney with previous in-district charter experience in Milwaukee ISD, said she knew she had to be a part of this new in-district charter.
“I knew immediately that this was something I wanted to be involved in and I just didn’t know how or what that was going to look like,” Wickliff said. “I am very honored to be a part of this board and I am very eager to get out in the community and figure out the needs of these students.”
After introductions, the new board approved the agreement authorizing Transformation Waco to serve as operating partner over the five underperforming schools. The schools had been threatened with closure by the state because they have been on the state’s “improvement required” list for not meeting benchmarks on standardized tests.
“This is about our community being able to control the destiny of these schools, to create the real transformation,” Duncan said.
He also introduced principals and administrators who will be involved with the new in-district charter.
“I think that they are an outstanding group of community citizens,” Nelson said. “We need all the help we can get to accomplish our student outcomes agenda. I’m just excited to engage in this partnership in a way that will create unprecedented student achievement in this community.”