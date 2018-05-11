Waco grandmother Paula Thamez spent the past two and a half years fighting for her grandson’s education with Waco Independent School District’s special education department. Only this past fall did she feel she finally made some headway, when the special education director intervened after months of Thamez trying to navigate the special education system as a first-time guardian of a special needs child, she said.
The help she got from the top level official was short-lived because Dana Pate, the director, retired in December. And a small exodus of special education administrators in the next six months has left Thamez and other parents concerned about an embattled department’s future.
Along with the director’s exit, assistant director Teri Rinewalt transferred to another school district. Elementary special education coordinator Stephanie Nicholson’s last day is Monday, and secondary special education coordinator Laurie Tresl also left for another district in April, Waco ISD spokesman Kyle DeBeer said. The departures also come on the heels of scrutiny at local, state and federal levels.
Now as Waco ISD officials look at restructuring the department that serves 1,100 students, Thamez and other parents are hoping administrators will consider the difficulties parents have faced in advocating for their children’s education.
The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights closed two investigations into the special education department last year that were based on retaliation claims by a district employee and the possibility of misidentifying Hispanic children with dyslexia. One was closed because of insufficient evidence, and the other was closed because a similar state investigation found issues with dyslexia testing had already been addressed.
The Texas Education Agency also considered reprimanding the district because of its low performance scores on state exams by special education students, prompting Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson to call for the department to make major improvements.
As Nelson wraps up his first year in Waco ISD, the department leadership’s turnover has created an opportunity for change while his cabinet members handle the department’s upper-level responsibilities until replacements are found, he said. And school officials said the department’s restructuring plays into a larger vision Nelson rolled out in January to improve special programs across Waco ISD and to save five schools from potential closure for failing to meet state academic standards.
“While we’ve been shorthanded for a few months, really Mrs. (Grace) Benson and Dr. (Scott) McClanahan have adjusted their schedule to where we’ve probably given a more intensive look at special ed than it’s had in a while,” Nelson said about his administrators.
Benson is the district’s interim executive director of elementary curriculum, and McClanahan is the interim executive director of secondary curriculum. Benson is also a former special education director in South Dakota and former special education teacher.
Thamez and her husband became Torin Cash’s legal guardians when his mother died. They had already raised eight of their own children before him, she said.
Both in their 70s, starting over for a ninth time was not easy. And when Cash was diagnosed with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder and oppositional defiant disorder, both of which affect his ability to learn, getting the accommodations he needed from the school district’s special education department was no easy feat, she said.
Thamez applied for special education services two and a half years ago in September, and the services did not come through until May for unclear reasons, she said. Cash went almost a full school year at the elementary level without the support he needed, she said.
Behavorial issues
As he grew older, her grandson spent more time suspended from middle school because of behavioral issues tied to his disorders than getting the in-class support he needed, she said.
“We fought the whole school year in fifth grade,” Thamez said. “I was called in almost every day to de-escalate my grandson because they didn’t know how to do it and they couldn’t manage. They spent days with him being suspended, and wasn’t learning anything. He went from the A honor roll to 40 — 40s he was getting. I called one meeting after another and I wasn’t getting anywhere.”
At 12 years old, Cash is now making good grades again and is in a basic special education program that teaches him about proper behavior in the classroom, Thamez said.
Thamez called it the best move for her grandson and said he would not be where he is now if she and her grandson’s case worker had not continuously pushed for more information, pushed for more support and pushed for better-qualified teachers, she said.
He also would not be there if Pate had not intervened this fall, she said.
Recognizing Thamez’s struggle and struggles of other parents, along with the need for more direct intervention, the district is restructuring the program with three positions leading it. The positions could be filled as early as the end of the month, Nelson said.
Instead of the four now-vacant positions, there will be three chief officers: one to oversee special education instruction, another for special education compliance and a third for centralized programs, Nelson said.
Part of the change is a cost-saving measure for better efficiency, but mostly the change is meant to target the three areas the TEA has identified as needing improvement, he said.
The TEA visited the district in February for a week to look closely at the department, following the possibility of state sanctions in November for low performances by special needs students on state exams, Nelson said.
“It’s based on the reports we got in February and our need to show we are in compliance with what TEA told us to do,” Nelson said. “We’re working at it hard. …The way we’ve outlined the positions we’re looking at now, they’re really director-level positions. We’ve tried to add some intellectual capital, and we’ve divided it into the way the TEA says we need to focus our interventions.”
The final report from TEA’s visit is not out yet, he said.
Nelson’s cabinet members have revisited how the district completes special education assessments, he said.
“We have a pyramid of interventions, that supposedly if done correctly, only a few kids are left at the end of our process that then need to be referred to special ed,” Nelson said. “When you look at some of our history, we didn’t have that pyramid. It was an upside down pyramid that a disproportionate number of kids were being referred to special ed.”
Identifying students
In November, the TEA also noted the district was over-identifying white students as emotionally disturbed. It is the second time in recent years the TEA has flagged the district for how it identifies and refers students to certain education programs. In 2014, the district faced sanctions for putting black students in the district’s alternative education program at a rate higher than other groups, and some of the students placed in the alternative program have needed special education services instead.
The district will also use new training and software to better align special needs students with the right accommodations, Nelson said.
“There should be a spirit of acknowledgement that we’re not where we’re supposed to be,” Nelson said. “There are some communities, when they say the disproportionate number of African-American males, it took them to a place in our city that goes back several decades. I just want to proclaim, we’re not going to continue that pattern. We’re going to have an instructional system that is designed to meet the needs of every kid we’ve got.”
Explaining processes
At the ground level, the district will be in a better place to easily and clearly explain to parents the processes behind needing to give a child a certain assessment, he said. Admission, review and dismissal meetings, which determine what kind of support is needed for special education students, will be more streamlined, and parents will be able to bring more to the table, he said.
“Another area you’ll see (improvement in) is what we do to train our special ed teachers,” Nelson said. “We have teachers right now who are not in compliance with everything they’re supposed to do. If you’re in a (special) ed class and you’re expected to restrain students, there’s a compliance issue there. We’ve got to make sure anyone who has access to those kids is in compliance with that training. It’s just making sure everyone has the training they’re supposed to have.”
At the secondary level, the district is improving transition services for students by helping special education students identify their goals and dream jobs and looking for programs that would offer support, McClanahan said.
The district will also be holding transition meetings to help special education students make the jump from elementary to junior high and then to high school with more support, Benson said.
“In our roles, we’ve been able to put into place systems that we feel are really going to strengthen instruction for our students at all levels,” Benson said. “And we’re putting in systems to strengthen our relationships with families. In special education, that is the key. If you have a parent that has a child with a disability, they’re navigating the system and they’re looking to us. They’re basically entrusting us with their child.”
But the transition period between hires has left parents feeling strained with their ability to connect with special education administrators at the district level.
Charlotte Doran, a Waco mother to 6-year-old Django Doran, said as someone just beginning to navigate special education, her overall experience with the district’s special education department has been supportive. But the transition has her worried about what the future will hold for her son, who is autistic, she said.
“We went through the whole assessment process, and they were wonderful, absolutely wonderful,” Doran said.
She worked with the former assistant director to get the support she needed, but since then, she has struggled to get feedback from the district beyond her son’s teacher, she said.
“His teacher is wonderful, and the school itself is wonderful,” Doran said. “But as far as the actual services he’s getting, I don’t get to talk to anybody. I don’t get to talk to the speech teacher. I just get reports. I call and talk to kind of a counselor or something, and ask to speak to them, then don’t get to speak to them. It’s a little bit difficult, like you’re hitting a wall sometimes. But I have really good communication with his teachers. So I get around it that way.”
More opportunities
Yet, Nelson and other district officials want parents to know their calls, concerns and questions are not going unheard. The planned changes will create more opportunities for access and open lines of communication, he said.
That includes setting up a special education parent advisory council for parents to bring ideas and concerns to the forefront of the department, Benson said. Schools may even create special needs parent-teacher associations, Nelson said.
Nelson mandated PTAs on each Waco ISD campus earlier this year.
“The four people who exited, they have a home here because they were working hard on special ed before we got the ding on our TAPR (Texas Academic Performance Report),” Nelson said. “Now that they went on to different things, we’re left here to do our best. We embrace the challenge, and I think parents will feel that energy.”