Ashley Womack, the political newcomer challenging incumbent Norman Manning in the May 5 Waco school board election, said the district needs her fresh perspective and her background in advocating for low-income children.
But at a time when Waco Independent School District is trying to keep five underperforming schools from closing, Manning says this is no time for a rookie to enter the game.
Early voting starts Monday in the race for Waco ISD District 1, which represents some of the at-risk schools in East Waco and North Waco. Board members serve three-year terms.
Meanwhile, Manning has faced questions from voters about his decision to run for county commissioner while also running for school board. And Womack faces the challenge of convincing voters that a guilty plea to a misdemeanor theft charge six years ago is no impediment to her serving on the board.
Both candidates describe themselves as advocates for low-income communities, but they tout different approaches to leadership.
“I’m staying on because I’m seasoned,” Manning said, who has served for nine years. “I’m the board secretary and I’m trained. With a new person, there’s going to be a learning curve. We need be steady and strong with what we’re doing, and you get that with seasoned trustees.”
Asked what new strategies he would take for the underperforming campuses in his district, Manning said he’s grown tired of hearing those kinds of questions.
“We are responsible for all schools, I’m just as responsible for the schools, good or bad,” Manning said. “I’m going to do what I’ve been doing. I visit schools, I visit principals and try to go in and visit principals and teachers, to try and stay abreast of what’s going on. I can’t go into a school and tell people what to do. The only person who works for me is the superintendent.”
But he can continue to let teachers and staff know they’re supported, he said.
Womack pointed to her experience in California as a community board member of Head Start, the federal early childhood development program for low-income families. She said she wants to be the bridge-builder for a stronger community relationship between the school district and families.
“I’ve seen in our schools, we don’t have that school and community healthy relationship as far as the parents supporting the teachers and the teachers supporting the parent and child at home for the way they’re living,” Womack said. “So, I started thinking about school and community, and thought I could be that bridge to build (across) that brokenness that’s happened over the years with the school district and our community.”
District officials have called for more community engagement and participation in the fall to become one of the driving forces to help students achieve state standards this year through an increase in volunteerism, mentor programs and more.
Since then, Waco ISD has increased its number of volunteers from about 1,500 last school year to about 2,200 this year, district spokesperson Kyle DeBeer said in early April.
Womack also wants to advocate for more early childhood development, help parents better understand school policies and fight for more access to preschool programs, she said.
“Two of mine went to preschool and two of mine didn’t,” she said. “I can see the big and dramatic influence it has on a kid like my kids. They are above grade level. My two who didn’t go to preschool are in special education because they did not get that Head Start kick on school and get those academic skills down pat to be able to really perform in school. ...I can see it going farther and brighter than myself and my kids.”
Waco ISD is in the process of considering a pre-kindergarten program for 3-year-olds as part of a larger transformation plan to improve the five schools.
Though she grew up in Houston, Womack attended school in Waco as a child and lived in Waco prior to 2012. She returned two years ago after deciding to raise her four children in the town where her mother lived, she said. She now lives with her four children at South Terrace, the public housing complex in South Waco.
Womack pleaded guilty in 2012 to theft of more than $50 but less than $500 for stealing clothes from Target in Waco. She served 12 months probation, and was discharged from community supervision after serving her probation time, according to public records.
Womack didn’t want to go into detail about the situation because she feared it wouldn’t be good for her campaign.
“There’s nothing to defend,” Womack said Friday. “It says what it says.”
Legally, Womack is allowed to run as long as the crime isn’t a felony conviction for which she hasn’t been pardoned from, according to the Texas Association of School Boards.
If elected, Womack will resign from her position within Waco ISD. Being a school board member isn’t a paid position, and Womack said her husband, a truck driver, will support their family.
Manning, a truck driver, faced questions earlier this year when he campaigned for the Democratic nomination for McLennan County Commissioners Court Precinct 2 in the March primary. He lost the primary, but had already filed to run for school board prior to the race. He said running for commissioners court was something he had always wanted to do.
Waco ISD officials in March were in the early stages of developing a plan for an in-district partnership with a local nonprofit, which is expected to be submitted to the state April 30.
“I never decided not to run for school board,” Manning said. “I’ve always had thoughts of staying on the school board. …We’re in a situation right now, where the superintendent has asked all of us to stay on. He wants to have the board who brought him here to stay on.”
He hopes his reputation from previous years will help see him through the May election, he said.
Like Womack, he wants to continue to build on the improved community involvement from earlier this year.
“I’m hoping we improve so much, we may not even need a partnership,” Manning said. “What do I want to do, I want to keep the energy we have in Waco going as a community and not let that energy die off.”
Manning said he expects voter turnout on May 5 will be low because District 1 has a large low-income population.