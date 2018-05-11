An alleged kidnapping of a student from Provident Heights Elementary School almost prompted an Amber Alert on Friday evening, but the girl was returned safely to family members shortly before the alert was set to be issued, Waco Independent School District spokesman Kyle DeBeer said.
Chyna Deckard, 19, a family member of the student, came to the school to have lunch with the student, then left the school with the student, despite not being authorized to sign her out, DeBeer said. The Waco ISD Police Department got involved once officials learned Deckard had signed the student out, he said.
"Our police department worked to locate the family member and child and was able to reunite the child with the family who the child was supposed to be with," he said.
DeBeer said after the child was initially reported missing, Waco ISD started gathering information for a possible Amber Alert. Shortly before the alert was scheduled to be released to the public, the child was found.
Waco ISD police arrested Deckard on a felony charge of aggravated kidnapping and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana, under two ounces.