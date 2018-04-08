Darious Brown came from a single-parent home in a rough Waco neighborhood, and his family struggled with finances.
On his way to high school graduation in 2010, he struggled to find a positive male role model in an inner-city school district with a student population that is more than 80 percent economically disadvantaged. And he saw the tolls of tragedy at a young age when his uncle was killed while Brown was in elementary school.
Without the help of church leaders, the life that led him to become a Waco Independent School District police officer could have gone a different direction, Brown said. Now, he is trying to pass on the lessons of accountability and responsibility he learned by mentoring struggling students.
“He has a very powerful and positive impact on young people. You can tell he has a passion for what he does,” said Pastor Gaylon Foreman, who mentored Brown at Carver Park Baptist Church when he was a teenager. “He pulls himself into every situation and gives it his best and they can tell it. I think he gets a good response because they can tell he really cares and he’s really giving his all to them.”
At 26, Brown has been with the school district’s police department for about a year.
During that time, he has taken on a role to show as many at-risk boys as he can that any situation they are in now does not have to dictate what they become, he said.
He works with students on a regular basis at Waco ISD’s McLennan County Challenge Academy, a juvenile justice alternative education program that serves multiple districts in the area.
He speaks at The Cove, a local nonprofit providing support services to some of the district’s estimated 1,600 homeless and unaccompanied youth.
“I’m extremely proud. I think we all like to see that when we invest in a person’s life, we love to see them take what you shared with them to share with others,” Foreman said. “You want to leave a place better than you found it, and I believe Brown has taken that approach also. He wants to make it a better place.”
Brown is also in the early stages of starting his own nonprofit, Mentoring Kids, and mentoring a group of East Waco boys each Thursday afternoon, he said. He also is an active youth leader at his church.
“I noticed just me being in fellowship with the men at my church, I really picked up some good habits from them and I wanted to do the same for other kids,” Brown said. “That’s how I got into mentoring kids. My pastor was really big on volunteering at the schools, and seeing that there was a really big need for mentors, and there’s a big need for positive role models, I thought I would be the one.”
He typically works with fourth- through eighth-grade students and meets with two or three new ones each week, Brown said. Occasionally, the students are first-graders, brothers of students he is already mentoring, he said.
“I say, ‘Bring ‘em on.’ The best stories even come from those little first-graders who say, ‘Officer Brown, I love you.’ I say, ‘I love you, too,’ ” Brown said. “The most inspirational thing I’ve seen recently was when I go to my boys group, and they run from the basketball court (to me) because they know my car by now.”
His desire to make a difference started at a young age. Multiple family members were in and out of jail, and his family felt no justice had been served after his uncle was killed. Those experiences contributed to his desire to become an investigator, he said.
His dream turned into ride-along with Waco police as a teen to learn more about the field. If he had not become an officer, he would have aimed for a career in education, he said. Now, he has the best of both worlds.
“I get to teach a lot, and it’s good,” Brown said. “Eventually, after I get out of law enforcement, I’m going to teach criminal justice. So I’m getting all my police stories now because in a few years, I want to be a principal. I want to have my own school.”
When he graduated from A.J. Moore Academy, he set out to Stephen F. Austin University, then the East Texas Police Academy. He worked for three years as an officer in Hillsboro, where he discovered his passion for working with students who often saw authority figures as a threat.
In Waco, Brown tries to encourage students at The Cove to visit him during the school day while he is in his police uniform, Cove program manager Kenneth McAdam said. But the students often only feel comfortable speaking with Brown in plain clothing, because most have only seen police officers at a time when someone has been hurt or taken away, McAdam said. For Brown to bridge the gap is encouraging, he said.
“For some of them, they haven’t had a the opportunity to dream, and to see him open their eyes and other volunteers open their eyes to that is an awesome experience for us here,” he said.
His speeches do not always go unchallenged, Brown said.
A couple weeks ago, a student asked him how he keeps his faith strong through difficult times. The question caught him off guard, but he gave the best advice he could by encouraging students to seek out the right friends and mentors, he said.
“I used to teach Sunday school at my church a lot, and I said, ‘What would happen if your parents let you do whatever you want? How would your life be?’ They’re like, ‘Whoa,’ ” Brown said. “I just try to give them that perspective that someone telling them what to do is not a bad thing. All cops are not a bad thing. Teachers are there for me. They’re not there to hurt me. Just giving them a different perspective really does help.”
Volunteers interested in helping Brown or in more information about his nonprofit, can contact him at dariousbrown_ddb@yahoo.com.