Waco school officials are still trying to close a deal with the state to keep five underperforming schools from closing by forming a new in-district charter school system.
But their patience with the Texas Education Agency is wearing thin as they encounter what they describe as an ever-changing web of rules and requirements that would add new layers of bureaucracy.
Now Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson is going a step further, suggesting that the school district may challenge the state in federal court over its threat to close the schools.
At a Waco Independent School District meeting last week, Nelson said the district may consider asking for a federal injunction against the mandates of House Bill 1842, the three-year-old legislation that has put the five schools at risk of a state closure or takeover. Noting that Waco ISD was placed under a federal court order some 40 years ago to desegregate its schools, he said the state mandates are “creating separate and unequal schools.”
“This attempt in 2018 is savagely unequal and somewhat shameful,” he told the board last Thursday.
Nelson did not elaborate on how the district might pursue a federal lawsuit. But school board members agreed that the TEA was putting onerous requirements on Waco ISD as the district tries to rescue the five schools.
The board last week reviewed the finer details of the drafted application and contract that the district must submit to the state by April 30. The deal would create an in-district charter system with Prosper Waco, a local nonprofit. If approved, it would give the five campuses a two-year reprieve as part of a larger transformation plan involving grade realignment.
The partnership would give Prosper Waco full autonomy, including operating its own second school board, over six campuses: Alta Vista Elementary School, Brook Avenue Elementary School, J.H. Hines Elementary School, South Waco Elementary, G.W. Carver Middle School and Indian Spring Middle School.
Each campus, except for South Waco, has failed to meet state academic standards at least five years in a row, which triggered the state to consider closing them under House Bill 1842.
The nonprofit would focus on individualized student support through social service resources for the students, a majority of whom are in high-minority, low-income neighborhoods.
The board is still moving forward to approve the agreement at this Thursday’s board meeting. But members have raised objections on several points of the TEA’s process:
- That it limits who would be allowed to serve on the new in-district charter school’s governing board. Nelson, board president Pat Atkins, and Virginia DuPuy, all of whom are members of the Prosper Waco board of directors, would be excluded from the new board because of their ties to the Waco ISD board. DuPuy’s son, Cary DuPuy, is a board member.
- That it creates unnecessary layers of administration. Prosper Waco would have to appoint a “transformation zone operations officer” to oversee the principals of the six schools. It may ultimately require the creation of an entirely new nonprofit to oversee the charter, local officials said.
- That the TEA keeps changing its expectations for the partnership, which has no precedent in Texas.
Waco ISD has been working closely with the TEA to save the five schools since late summer, when the TEA gave the district a warning letter about potential closures under the House Bill 1842.
Meanwhile, new legislation approved last summer, Senate Bill 1882, offered school districts a chance for a two-year reprieve from potential closures if they partnered with a local nonprofit. But the TEA didn’t approve rules for that legislation until February. By then, Waco ISD was deep into negotiations with Prosper Waco for the charter school and was facing an imminent application deadline.
The TEA’s rules that were released in February will also require Prosper Waco to have a transformation zone operations officer to oversee the six principals.
Initially, Prosper Waco officials announced they would most likely contract all employment responsibilities back to the district. But with this requirement – another layer to assure independence — Prosper Waco will hire the person, and Waco ISD will be paying for the position, Waco ISD spokesman Kyle DeBeer said. The officer will also assess how staff is deployed at each campus, though Waco ISD will actually fill the positions.
The operations officer would report directly to Prosper Waco’s executive director Matthew Polk, the former superintendent of Rapoport Academy.
The plan also includes two other positions under the operations officer: a data specialist and an administrative assistant, who may also become a Prosper Waco employee, DeBeer said. The positions are budgeted for a total of $170,000, DeBeer said.
Board member Angela Tekell questioned the complexity of that arrangement.
“In all over our conversations with the TEA, has anyone pointed out to them the additional layers of administrators and administration they’re adding to our schools?” she said. “It’s something I think most everybody can say is it’s not what’s best for our kids.”
Nelson responded that he has told TEA officials, including Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath, that the timeline, process and rules seem like they’re intended to force Waco ISD to surrender the schools to an outside charter agency.
“We will not abdicate our schools to anyone other than our local constituents,” Nelson said. “The way they presented this to Prosper Waco, the Waco Independent School District board of trustees, to our media – local media and state media – in my humble opinion, is intended to create chaos.
“We have refused to present to our public a plan that is confusing, that is fuzzy and is intended to allow our teachers and our staff, some of the hardest working people in this community, to be confused. We’ve lost teachers over this. Some of our best teachers have resigned because of the uncertainty, and all of that has been made clear in a way that’s intended to be respectful to the TEA.”
Waco ISD is expected to bring in at least an extra $3.5 million in state money if the partnership goes through, and the second school board would decide the budget for the six campuses.
But not all of the state money will be considered new funds, DeBeer said. Some of it will offset grant funds that are ending and pay for expenses the district already pays for, he said.
DeBeer, the Waco ISD spokesman, said school officials expect the new arrangement to be one of collaboration.
“Ultimately, Prosper Waco would not be operating in isolation, and we believe the district can exercise significant informal influence in making the decisions,” DeBeer said. “But the ultimate authority, through the contract and rules, rests with Prosper Waco.”
Still, Waco ISD board member Stephanie Korteweg expressed a lack of trust in state officials.
“It’s very obvious, if you look at where these schools are located, what’s happening is being forced upon them,” she told Nelson. “I do also want to commend you and the administration for working hard to not only keep these schools open, but to continue with the instructional leadership you have in the midst of trying to appease all these regulations and hurdles the TEA continues to put before us — and not only that, but change the rules in the middle of the play.”
Waco ISD and Prosper Waco are not expected to hear back about whether the application was approved by the state until at least June. And if the schools meet state standards this year, the partnership may not even be necessary, school district officials have said.
Scores determining whether the schools met standards are not expected to be released until August.