McLennan County’s largest school district has struggled for the last 15 years to bring in a teaching demographic that mirrors its student body.
Now Waco Independent School District officials are casting a wider net for minority applicants from the district’s own classrooms.
Waco ISD officials are expanding the eligibility guidelines for students who can qualify for the “Hire Our Own” program, which identifies graduating seniors who could eventually teach in the district.
The expansion is the district’s first big step toward improving teaching demographics since community members voiced concern earlier this year that a lack of teacher diversity might have contributed to performance issues that put five schools at risk of closure by the state.
At public meetings on the future of those five schools, some residents and community leaders noted that the majority white teaching staff didn’t align with the district’s student body, which is mostly minority and low-income. They argued that the demographic divide could make it difficult for students and educators to relate to each other.
A review of Waco ISD demographic data in February showed 65 percent of the district’s 1,014 teachers are white, 15 percent are black and 18 percent are Hispanic. The data shows 60 percent of the district’s 15,000 students are Hispanic, 28 percent are black and 9 percent are white.
The district’s Hire Our Own program has been one way for Waco ISD to bring in a more diverse group of educators from the district’s own backyard, but the program’s participation was low, Botello said in February.
“We do hire our own students, but the ones we’ve been hiring were not falling in the criteria we had,” said Elaine Botello, the district’s assistant superintendent of human resources. “We want to put a conditional offer of employment in the hands of as many students as we can.”
Under guidelines that Waco ISD trustees approved April 26, Hire Our Own will offer a conditional job guarantee to graduating seniors in the top 40 percent of their class, or to other students who have been through the “Ready, Set Teach” program. In the past, students had to be in the top 10 percent.
In addition, students no longer have to earn a bachelor’s degree in education and a teaching certification in core content areas. Now they may earn a bachelor’s degree in a “critical shortage” field such as math, bilingual education or English/language arts or special education, and they are allowed to get a traditional or alternative teacher certification.
Expanding the applicant pool should allow Waco ISD to bring in more educators who are already familiar with the district’s classrooms and the challenges students might face, Botello said.
“A lot of times, the students we end up hiring back, they end up teaching at the school they graduated from or where they attended elementary or middle school,” Botello said. “We feel like it would be beneficial for us and at the same time, give them the opportunity to give back to their community.”
Offering a guaranteed job is a crucial incentive in a time of statewide and nationwide teaching shortages, said Sue Pfleging, who oversees the program and services as the district’s human resources employment services and recruitment director.
“It’s hard,” Pfleging said. “We’re in a much better position now of people wanting to come to Waco. But still, it’s not Houston. It’s not Austin and it’s not Dallas. While our pay is good for this area, you go to those Dallas schools or those Houston schools and there’s a big difference. We’re trying to find whatever ways we can to keep the students here and have them come back and teach in our schools.”
Waco ISD will provide certificates of acceptance to qualifying seniors at the end of the year, and the new rules will apply to the graduating class of 2018, Botello said.
The Hire Our Own certificate was what led 2009 University High School valedictorian Grecia Chavira to return to the district and become a second-grade teacher at Cedar Ridge Elementary School.
Chavira originally was an education major but graduated from Baylor University with a business administration degree, after others told her she might not be cut out for the classroom, she said. But when she received protected status under the nation’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration policy, teaching became her lifeline, she said.
Chavira started in Waco ISD in August 2015, seeing it as a way to give back to the district that helped form her, she said.
“When I was in college, I couldn’t get internships and stuff like that,” Chavira said. “Teaching was the first opportunity for a job after I got DACA, so I just took it and ran with it. I was a sub for a year in a charter school system in Dallas. I got my teaching certification within that year. The next year I started teaching, and I loved it. I don’t think I could ever go back.”
As an example of someone who discovered a career in teaching after choosing a different college path, Chavira said expanding the qualifications for Hire Our Own is a good move for the district.
“There’s a lot of talk between the discrepancy between the cultures of the teachers and the students, or the staff and the students,” Chavira said. “It’s important to bridge that gap, so we can better serve our community and better understand them. It’s easy to disconnect when you haven’t grown up like these kids, but I grew up like them. I grew up in their situations, some of them. You know, I grew up in sort of their socioeconomic status. ... I’d like for the students to see themselves in the staff and the teachers at the schools.”
The district is also working with McLennan County College’s dual credit program to better identify students who want to become teachers, Pfleging said. University High School also has more than 300 students who are part of its education academy, and Waco High School’s program is growing, she said.
University High already has Ready, Set, Teach and Waco High will add the program next school year, Botello said.
The district is also looking at improving other similar programs, and it may even begin reaching out to younger students at the elementary level to identify potential future educators, Pfleging said.
“It’s just putting that certificate in their hands the year of graduation, so they will know, ‘Hey, I know you’re majoring in biology or marketing, but if you decide you want to be a teacher five years from now, come see us,’” Botello said. “We want to talk to you, and we’re giving you that opportunity to come back and teach in Waco ISD.”
