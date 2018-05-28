Three administrators hired to new leadership positions face an important order as they work to improve a Waco Independent School District special education department that has faced scrutiny at multiple levels in recent years.
During the Waco ISD board meeting Thursday, Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson announced three new directors to oversee aspects of the special education department. Suzanne Hamilton is the new special ed director for centralized programs, Curt McCollum is the new special ed director for instruction, and Keith Schneider is the new special ed director for compliance.
The three new directors are replacing four administrators who left the department between December and last month: a director, assistant director, elementary coordinator and secondary coordinator. With vacancies at the top, the district seized an opportunity to restructure the department’s leadership structure.
“This reorganization replaces those four positions across three tiers with three directors in a single tier,” district spokesperson Kyle DeBeer said. “This makes the department’s leadership less hierarchical and provides more focused leadership for each of those three areas within the department. This is a new and innovative structure that is intended, in part, to address the major issues identified during (Texas Education Agency)’s site visit.”
The TEA visit in February came as the agency considered sanctions against the district because of low standardized test scores by special education students.
“We received a detailed report from TEA’s site visit and have committed to using it as a guide to improve our special education program,” Nelson said. “Even before the audit, we were talking to TEA about our program as well as special education issues statewide. Our goal is to transform Waco ISD’s special education department from a program that is sanctioned into one of the premiere programs in the state with quality assessments and quality instruction. Most of all, we want to meet the individual needs of every student in the program.”
According to Texas Academic Performance Reports the TEA has identified special education problems in the district for the past three years. In 2014-15, the TEA reported the department “needed assistance.” In 2015-16 and 2016017, the most recent reports available, the agency reported the department “needs substantial interventions.”
As this school year comes to a close, the three new special education directors are tying up loose ends and looking ahead at the inevitable challenges they will face in their new roles.
Hamilton will be moving from her job as principal at Cesar Chavez Middle School.
“My main concern is making sure that the students are given what they need in order to be successful, whether that’s training for the teachers or being available to make sure that these things are taking place,” Hamilton said. “Just because these students are in a specialized program, maybe they are not as mainstream as what everyone sees every day, they still deserve the same education and support that all of our students have.”
In her role as director for centralized programs, she will oversee a variety of special education programs, including the Early Childhood program, which is geared toward the early identification of 3-year-old special needs children, and the Eighteen Plus program, designed to help special needs students transition into adulthood.
Hamilton said her career in education has shown her that her heart is in special education.
“These kids are the type of kids I’ve always been drawn to in my 12 years with Waco ISD,” she said. “So just being able to have that be my primary focus is real exciting for me, because again those are the ones who need someone with the loudest voice. I’m looking forward to being that voice for them.”
Schneider, director of special services at Jarrell ISD, will move in June to start his new position as Waco ISD’s special ed director for compliance. Schneider, also a licensed school psychologist, has years of experience coordinating and overseeing a range of special education specialists.
He said he is eager to take a deeper look at the TEA data on Waco ISD’s special education population and to make adjustments accordingly. He is also excited about being a part of a team this time around.
“I’ve been kind of a one man show,” Schneider said. “So being able to come to a district where there are so many different resources available it will be really nice to be able to lean on people that are just across the hallway or a phone call away.”
McCollum, a special education instructional specialist in the district, will move into his new role as director for instruction this summer. He is already planning a new classroom instructional model for the district, he said.
“Right now we are vigilantly working on a new model to bring to the classroom that’s going to help move these kids to be more successful and reach our goals that they need to beat,” McCollum said.
The model is called co-teaching, where classes with special needs students will have two teachers. A special education teacher will assist special education students, while a general education teacher will lead the full class, he said.
He said the model has already proven effective in Waco ISD and is in wide use elsewhere.
“We have one general education classroom that was our pilot, and students’ scores increased quite a bit in those classrooms, which was really exciting,” McCollum said. “It is a method that has been proven and widely used throughout the districts.”
He said Nelson helped bring the instructional approach to Waco ISD.
“My goal next year is to see improvement of all special education students,” he said. “We have a lot of great teachers out there that are dedicated to these students and they want to see them achieve the highest that they possibly can and improve these scores. They have got to improve these scores. I know co-teach will enable these students to achieve that. Again, every school district is doing this model and there’s a reason why. It’s because it’s effective.”